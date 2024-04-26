The Morning After: Apple announces an iPad event for May 7

Apple has scheduled its next product showcase for May 7, a few weeks before its Worldwide Developers Conference, clearing space for even more announcements in June, hopefully. For May 7, an iPad refresh has been rumored for months, and Apple’s Let Loose announcement features an illustration of a hand holding an Apple Pencil. That screams iPad to us.

We could see some substantial upgrades to the iPad Pro series. M3 chips are a predictable addition, but we might also see OLED displays, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. That should bring richer colors and deeper blacks to the iPad Pro. The technology could even lead to thinner iPads too. Given the illustration, we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a next-gen Apple Pencil or even iPad Air unveiled too.

Commissioners voted along party lines to reinstate the Obama-era rules.

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to reinstate net neutrality protections that were cast aside during the Trump administration. With net neutrality rules in place, broadband service is considered an essential communications resource under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934. That enables the FCC to regulate broadband internet in a similar way to water, power and phone services. Here’s our explainer on what net neutrality entails.

Noise-canceling, sport models and cheap wireless Bluetooth earbuds galore.

We at Engadget are constantly testing and reviewing new Bluetooth earbuds at all price ranges to provide the best buying advice and refine our favorites. Here’s our latest refresh, including the usual suspects from Sony, Bose and Apple, as well as a few other surprises and a breakdown of what to look for when buying your first pair — or an upgrade.

Even if it was aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

Tupac’s estate is not happy about Drake cloning the voice of the late Shakur in a recent song. Attorney Howard King, representing Shakur’s estate, sent a cease and desist letter calling Drake’s use of Shakur’s voice “a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights.” The diss track “Taylor Made Freestyle” is the latest chapter of the artist’s simmering decade-long feud with Pulitzer and 17-time Grammy award winner Kendrick Lamar. The track also used AI to clone Snoop Dogg’s voice.

Further complicating the whole AI-voice-cloning-without-permission thing, Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing Drake, pulled the track “ Heart on My Sleeve ” by Ghostwriter977 because it used an AI-generated version of Drake’s voice.

