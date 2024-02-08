The Morning After: Apple has reportedly made multiple foldable iPhone prototypes

According to The Information, Apple has created two clamshell-style foldable iPhone prototypes, though they’re all in the early stages of development. If Apple were to move forward with foldable iPhones, they likely wouldn’t come to market until at least 2026.

Companies have so far been unable to address the technical issues of foldables. The first Samsung Galaxy Fold notoriously had a gap between the two halves of the screen, which debris fell into. Second, Apple’s designers have found it tough to create a foldable iPhone compelling enough to exist beyond the iPhone’s current form factor. On top of those challenges, engineers wanted to make each side half as thin as a regular iPhone, so it would be roughly the same thickness when folded. But the tech isn’t there yet, given battery sizes and display constraints.

It seems more likely that Apple’s first foldable device may be an iPad, which it’s reportedly been working on since 2020. The company is trying to avoid the crease that emerges in the center of foldable displays after repeated folds. Apple is also apparently trying to make sure the screen is totally flat when it’s opened, with no bump in the middle.

The company says it’s the ‘highest video quality’ it can offer.

Google is rolling out a new setting called 1080p Enhanced, for YouTube TV and Primetime Channels subscribers. The 1080p Enhanced setting improves on the existing 1080p60 resolution with its upgraded bitrate. While it’s the same resolution, the better bitrate will give better images.

Google confirmed the update after a Reddit user posted about it on the platform. The 1080p Enhanced setting “delivers our highest video quality,” said the response. Reddit users who already have access to 1080p Enhanced report the resolution is available for all of the same channels as 1080p60, such as Paramount and Syfy.

A no-nonsense flagship for a great price.

The OnePlus 12 has the same speedy performance and better battery life than the Galaxy S24+, along with solid cameras and a great screen for $200 less. There are few if any AI tricks, but that doesn’t detract much from great battery life, high-res cameras and that $800 price. Check out our full review.

To battle misinformation.

OpenAI is now including provenance metadata in images generated with ChatGPT on the web and DALL-E 3 API. The metadata follows the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) open standard, so when an image is uploaded to the Content Credentials Verify tool, you can trace its source. Unfortunately, it’s all rather easily bypassed: It only works when the metadata is intact. It doesn’t work if you upload an AI-generated image sans metadata — like any screenshot or images pulled from social media.

