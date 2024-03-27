The Morning After: Apple’s WWDC 2024 kicks off June 10

Apple’s 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is June 10 to 14. WWDC is typically a software-centric event, so it’s highly likely we’ll get our first look at iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15 and watchOS 11. It may also be a good chance for Apple to upgrade its visionOS software for Vision Pro.

Engadget

There may be hardware too. Last year’s WWDC included a detailed presentation on the Vision Pro and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. This year? Another Vision Pro? A Mac Mini? Place your bets.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Meta limits ‘political’ content recommendations on Instagram and Threads

Microsoft is finally adding keyboard and mouse support to Xbox Cloud Gaming titles

My quest for the perfect productivity mouse

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

It was pretty useless.

Game Help shared developer-created tips and videos for PS5 games, bubbling up advice depending on where you were in a game. Unfortunately, in my experience, it was rarely useful advice. That might improve soon, as Sony adds videos from other gamers for those tricky bosses and segments. Community tips will be accessible in the same way as Game Help: click the PS button, launch the Control Center and find an Action Card labeled Hints Inside. Any card with gamer videos will have a Community Game Help label and players will be able to rate tips’ usefulness.

Continue reading.

Pavan Davuluri has been with Microsoft for 23 years.

Engadget

Microsoft is bringing together its Windows experiences and devices teams into one division. Pavan Davuluri, who’s been head of the Surface team since last year, will now also lead Windows experiences after Mikhail Parakhin’s departure. Perhaps interestingly, Parakhin vacated his role a week after Microsoft hired DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, who apparently asked Parakhin to report to him directly.

Continue reading.

Super super super super slow mo.

Engadget

Scientists have created a scientific camera that shoots images at an encoding rate of 156.3 terahertz (THz) to individual pixels — equivalent to 156.3 trillion frames per second. Dubbed SCARF (swept-coded aperture real-time femtophotography), the research-grade camera could lead to breakthroughs in fields studying micro-events impossible to capture on existing scientific imaging equipment. SCARF could open new frontiers in areas as diverse as shock wave mechanics or the development of more effective medicine.

Continue reading.