The Morning After: Boston Dynamics’ bi-ped Atlas robot is going into retirement

Almost 11 years after Boston Dynamics revealed the Atlas humanoid robot, it’s finally being retired. The DARPA-funded robot was designed for search-and-rescue missions, but it rose to fame thanks to videos showing off its dance moves and—let’s be honest—rudimentary parkour skills.

Atlas is trotting off into the sunset with one final YouTube video, thankfully including plenty of bloopers — which are the best parts. Boston Dynamics, of course, has more commercially successful robots in its lineup, including Spot. It’s likely not the end of the line for the company’s humanoid robots, either.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Meta’s Oversight Board will rule on AI-generated sexual images

Motorola’s Edge 50 phone series includes a wood option

Ooni reveals an even bigger pizza oven

The best foldable phones for 2024

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

It was part of a cargo pallet the space station dropped in 2021.

Back in March, a piece of space debris hit the roof of a house in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed it was a piece of equipment dumped from the International Space Station (ISS), three years ago. NASA expected the haul of discarded nickel-hydrogen batteries to orbit Earth for between two to four years, “before burning up harmlessly in the atmosphere.” Not the case.

Continue reading.

It’s the messy hands.

Netflix

Netflix is accused of using AI-manipulated imagery in the true crime documentary What Jennifer Did. Several photos show the usual AI issues: mangled hands and fingers, strange artifacts, curved edges that should be straight and more. If accurate, the report raises serious questions about using such images in documentaries, particularly since the person depicted is currently awaiting retrial. Netflix has yet to acknowledge the report.

Continue reading.

And is better than the last model in every way.

Engadget

When the X3 landed, it was a 360-degree action cam that solved a lot of the usual problems with that camera genre. With the X4, Insta360 has just… upgraded everything. The technical improvements focus on video, with the new ability to record footage at up to 8K 30 fps or 5.7k at 60 fps. Slow-mo video has been boosted up to 4K resolution, too. In short, it captures more of everything. The X4 has a 2,290mAh battery, 67 percent bigger than the X3’s. According to the press release, it should be able to capture video for up to 135 minutes. The camera is available for $500 now.

Continue reading.