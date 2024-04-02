The Morning After: Does your car need a rear windshield?

You know those folks who say they’d donate a major organ to own a fancy car? Ask them if they’d feel as comfortable sacrificing a rear window instead . Polestar’s newest ride has made its North American debut at the NY Auto Show and notably lacks a rear windshield. The rationale is rear passengers get better headroom and a more comfortable ride than in other cars. Drivers, meanwhile, get a high-res display where the rear-view mirror used to be, linked to a live feed from a rear-mounted camera. Given how often people’s heads or luggage obscure the backward view, it’s a trade I’m readily prepared to accept.

— Dan Cooper

The biggest stories you might have missed

Two decades of the customer being the product.

Gmail wasn’t the first service that turned its users into the product, but it’s probably the one we’re the most comfortable with . After all, while Facebook and its kin have been perpetually slammed for privacy issues, who really gets mad at Gmail? Our anniversary package has a deep dive into the last 20 years of Google’s flagship mail product.

… Oh, and speaking of Google and privacy.

The search giant has settled a recent class-action lawsuit relating to Chrome’s tracking of Incognito users. It has pledged to wipe out “billions” of data points it improperly collected and take steps to block any further tracking for five years . (Always a good sign when a company pledges to stop doing something it’s been told off for doing, but only for a short period.)

They could call it the Waffle Rough-House.

For the uninitiated, Waffle House is a waffle-centric chain of 24/7 American diners with a reputation for random outbursts of violence. It’s apparently so well known that Tekken players have been petitioning the game’s director to add a Waffle House level . Sadly, it probably won’t happen because Waffle House stands accused of underpaying its workers and, given the above context, exposing them to an unsafe working environment.