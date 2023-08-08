The Morning After: Elon Musk says a medical issue may postpone his cage match

Here’s a series of words that’ll send any sane person sighing themselves into oblivion. ( Sorry in advance.) Elon Musk has announced he may need to postpone his potential brawl with Mark Zuckerberg over a medical issue. The Xitter owner Xeeted he needs to get an MRI of his neck and upper back, which may lead to surgery before any date is set in stone.

Plenty of folks are hinting Musk’s medical issue may be as conveniently timed as Frasier Crane’s clarinet lesson. And this wouldn’t be the first time Musk has talked a good game and then spent the next few months doing his best to avoid following through. After all, that’s how he wound up owning Xitter in the first place – and look how well that’s gone.

I don’t know what’s worse: That billionaire CEOs are making lame jokes about punch-fighting one another or that some people are taking this stuff seriously. Or that this weird mix of idiotic bravura and unrestrained id means, in this increasingly dumb world, there’s a tiny but real chance it might actually go ahead.

– Dan Cooper

YouTube star MrBeast teamed up with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), a ghost kitchen operator, to produce MrBeast-branded burgers. But customers quickly started saying the food was inedible, which prompted MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) to sue the company. Now, VDC has filed a countersuit, saying Donaldson has materially damaged its reputation and needs $100 million or more in compensation.

It’s another useful tool baked into the search bar.

There are plenty of hidden features baked into Google Search that lets you solve tricky problems in a hurry. Now, the company has parked itself on Grammarly’s lawn by adding a machine learning-powered grammar checker into its search bar. All you need to do is type “Grammar Check” before a rough sentence and it’ll offer a correction if it thinks one is required.

It’s time the government took education data security seriously.

Colorado’s Department of Higher Education (CDHE) has started notifying students of a potential data leak after a ransomware attack struck in June. Officials believe the attack exposed vital personal information, including names and social security numbers. Worse, the attack exposed data across several programs, from public schools to adult education schemes, going back 16 years. Education agencies have become an easy target for hackers, with nearly 200 attacks taking place since 2021.

Be careful what you plug into a PS5 in a hot, sweaty events room.

Photo by Aaron Souppouris / Engadget

There’s no question the PlayStation 5 is great, but even its most ardent fans admit its thermals are a problem. At the Evo 2023 esports tournament, attendees reported issues with their USB accessories, including connectors coming away full of melted plastic from the PS5’s rear. The console may not be entirely at fault here, given the variable nature of most USB accessories and the unusually high temperatures these events can reach. But it does serve as a reminder to keep your console in a cool, well-ventilated area — and if you don’t already have one, you can grab a disc-based PS5 for $449 right now.

