The Morning After: Everything Apple announced at WWDC

Apple’s annual developer shindig kicked off with its traditional keynote outlining all the new tricks its products will soon do. There are big changes for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia and watchOS 11, not to mention visionOS 2 . Some highlights include a standalone Passwords app, better health metrics on the Watch and Apple Intelligence, its own spin on AI. There’s more to learn about, so keep reading to learn all the biggest stories from the show.

A for Apple… A for Artificial… I get it!

Apple has finally bowed to pressure, bringing AI to its devices in the form of Apple Intelligence, powered by OpenAI . The system will bolster Siri, offering its generative AI smarts to write emails, summarize news articles and offer finer-grain control of your apps. It’ll be interesting to see, given Apple’s long-held distaste for machine learning gimmicks , if this can win where Google and Microsoft have floundered .

Let’s see how third-party password managers respond.

Apple already has a dedicated password manager buried in its operating systems, but now it’ll be its own app. Passwords will act as a standalone password manager across every Apple platform and will even work on Windows via iCloud . Like iCloud Keychain, it’ll generate and record passwords to all of your sites and services, locking them behind biometric security.