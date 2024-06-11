The Morning After: Everything Apple announced at WWDC
Customization and AI are the buzzwords du jour.
Apple’s annual developer shindig kicked off with its traditional keynote outlining all the new tricks its products will soon do. . Some highlights include a standalone Passwords app, better health metrics on the Watch and Apple Intelligence, its own spin on AI. There’s more to learn about, so keep reading to learn all the biggest stories from the show.
Apple has finally bowed to pressure, bringing AI to its devices in the form of Apple Intelligence, powered by . The system will bolster Siri, offering its generative AI smarts to write emails, summarize news articles and offer finer-grain control of your apps. It’ll be interesting to see, given Apple’s long-held , if this can win where .
Apple already has a dedicated password manager buried in its operating systems, but now it’ll be its own app. . Like iCloud Keychain, it’ll generate and record passwords to all of your sites and services, locking them behind biometric security.