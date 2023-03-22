The Morning After: Google expands access to its AI chatbot, Bard So what can it do?

Google Bard is the company’s answer to ChatGPT: an AI chatbot using LaMDA, the company’s in-development language model. We’ve been testing it, and what’s immediately clear are all the company’s warnings, whether it’s the experiment label or the regular reminders that Bard “will not always get it right.” Even the example entries, when you boot up Bard, include what the chatbot can’t do.

The big difference between Google and Bing’s integration is the alternative responses that Bard throws up alongside the conversation. You can click the dropdown arrow next to "View other drafts" at the top left of each chat bubble to see some other suggestions. Unlike Bing, Google's chatbot doesn't always cite its sources, which I think could be a major point as these chatbots creep into our daily internet lives. They’re still prone to mistakes, and I want to know where these bots get their answers from. Also, be careful what you’re searching for. Google notes these early rounds of testing will inform Bard's direction, so we’d advise not using private information. Another reason to be cautious? A bug in ChatGPT accidentally revealed user chat histories yesterday.

The rollout of Bard seems to be happening pretty quickly, so if you’re in the US or the UK, you should get access a few hours after applying.

– Mat Smith

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

The biggest stories you might have missed

A TikTok ban is a lot more complicated than just shutting down the app

The best live TV streaming services in 2023

Where to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets

NVIDIA and Medtronic are building an AI-enhanced endoscopy tool

Adobe is bringing generative AI features to Photoshop, After Effects and Premiere Pro

NVIDIA unveils AI Foundations, its customizable Gen-AI cloud service

Virtuix's Omni One VR treadmill is finally making its way to customers

For now, it’s only coming to China.

Photo by Richard Lai / Engadget

Oppo’s made another flagship phone, and it’s the largest external redesign since 2021’s Find X3 Pro, with the three rear cameras – all with a 50-megapixel resolution plus optical stabilization – in a large circular island. The glass-covered upper part houses the main camera, the ultra-wide camera, the LED flash and Hasselblad's logo, while the lower part features the periscopic camera with 3x optical zoom (65mm equivalent) or 6x "in-sensor" zoom – a fancy new way of saying it crops the image. Along with the barrage of sensors, Oppo has stuck to its strengths, featuring 100W SuperVOOC fast-charging, which the company claims can fully charge the phone in a mere 28 minutes. It’s bonkers.

Continue reading.

With DGX Cloud, more companies can build their own.

NVIDIA's AI push finally seems to be leading somewhere. The company's GTC (GPU Technology Conference) has always been a platform to promote its hardware for the AI world. Now it's practically a celebration of how well-positioned NVIDIA is to take advantage of this moment. Supercomputers are expensive, so its new DGX Cloud service offers an online way to tap into the power of its AI supercomputers. Starting at a mere $36,999 a month for a single node, it’s meant to be a more flexible way for companies to scale up their AI needs. Man, that’s still expensive.

Continue reading.

The compact EV even has a moving touchscreen.

Ford

Ford has finally shown the medium electric crossover it teased last year. It’s an electric Explorer "designed for Europe" and suited to tight city streets. It's relatively compact (under 14.8ft long versus 16.6ft for the gas SUV) and includes a few technology features you won't even find in higher-end Ford EVs like the Mustang Mach-E. The 15-inch vertical touchscreen will seem familiar, but it slides up and down – you won't have to settle for an awkward position. You also won't find the physical knob from earlier Ford EVs. The automaker also utilizes the electrified design to provide a massive amount of console storage space (enough for a laptop) and a locker for valuables.

Continue reading.

The company is looking for a music scientist to help it build the application.

According to a job posting (seen by TechCrunch), Duolingo has a small team working to build an app for teaching music. The job ad is for an "expert in music education who combines both theoretical knowledge of relevant learning science research and hands-on teaching experience." They have to translate "research findings into concrete ideas" that can be used for the "learning by doing" activities Duolingo is known for. If it’s anything like Duolingo, I’ll be learning melodies and instruments I may never ever play in the real world. What’s the musical equivalent of, “Without a doubt, I want to eat ham”?

Continue reading.