Not enough to tell you not to watch that video, though.

Google has updated its Bard AI chatbot, so you can use it to parse YouTube videos. In its most recent experiment update log, the company has announced it has expanded the capabilities of Bard’s YouTube extension, so when it’s enabled, the generative AI can “understand some video content.” For example, Google said you’d be able to ask Bard how many eggs were used in a video for an olive oil cake recipe.

Bard first gained the ability to pull data from YouTube in September after an update integrated it with other Google products, including Docs, Maps, Lens, Flights and Hotels. At that point, it couldn’t parse a video’s contents though.

Google claims people have been asking for “deeper engagement with YouTube videos” — but I guess that entails watching them less.

And Happy Thanksgiving, all! It’s a short, but sweet TMA today, but expect a tidal wave of Black Friday deals landing tomorrow — I suggest keeping an eye on this page .

— Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

Black Friday 2023: The 63 best deals so far

Razer’s Black Friday deals knock up to 65 percent off gaming peripherals

What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

Broadcom closes its $61 billion megadeal with VMware

This EV seats two and is coming to the US in 2025.

HW Electro

Japanese EV automaker HW Electro (HWE) says its Puzzle van will come to the US in 2025. It has rooftop solar panels and equipment for commercial disaster relief — including a crowbar… on the outside of the vehicle. It’ll be HWE’s first vehicle available in the US.

Continue reading.

They want research into creating catgirls. You read that right.

The nuclear research hub Idaho National Laboratory (INL) confirmed it was hacked earlier this week. SiegedSec, a group of self-proclaimed “gay furry hackers,” took responsibility for the attack and claimed they accessed sensitive employee data, like social security numbers, home addresses and more. The hacktivist group SiegedSec conducted a high-profile attack on NATO last month, leaking internal documents as a retaliation against those countries for their attacks on human rights.

“We’re willing to make a deal with INL. If they research creating irl (in real life) catgirls we will take down this post,” SiegedSec wrote in a post announcing the leak on Monday.INL has, unsurprisingly, promised nothing in the way of catgirls.

Continue reading.

And it’s only $300.

Teenage Engineering

Teenage Engineering just announced the EP-133 K.O. II, a portable sampler with many tricks and the usual TE aesthetic. It’s also $300 — a bargain in TE terms. The K.O. II boasts 64MB of memory, which isn’t a lot, but TE products typically come with some tradeoffs. It should be enough for a bunch of samples and a few projects. There are 999 slots for samples and an internal microphone for making your own. Though this is, first and foremost, a sampler, it ships pre-filled with drum hits, synths and other sounds.

Continue reading.