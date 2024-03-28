The Morning After: Hulu officially joins Disney+

A month after taking full ownership of Hulu last November, Disney started beta testing integration with Disney+. Today, Hulu on Disney+ is officially out of beta, making it easy for subscribers to access content for both services. It’s also a way for Disney to push its Hulu bundle, which starts at $9.99 a month with ads. And if you want to go ad-free and download content for offline viewing, there’s the Duo Premium bundle for $19.99 a month.

All your favorite Hulu content is in its own tab, but the big shows (like Shogun) will feature in the main show carousel too. However, if you’re a long-running Hulu viewer, you’ll lose your viewing progress on things you’ve already watched or half-watched.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Oregon’s Right to Repair bill is now a law

Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are on sale for record-low prices at Amazon

The White House lays out extensive AI guidelines for the federal government

GLAAD found plenty of policy violations where Meta took no action.

Surprise! Meta is failing to enforce its own rules against anti-trans hate speech on its platforms. GLAAD warns that “extreme anti-trans hate content remains widespread across Instagram, Facebook and Threads.” It reported on dozens of examples of hate speech from Meta’s apps, between June 2023 and March 2024. Despite the posts clearly violating Meta’s policies, the company either claimed “posts were not violative or simply did not take action on them,” according to GLAAD. The group also shared two examples of posts from Threads, Meta’s newest app where the company has tried to tamp down “political” content and other “ potentially sensitive ” topics.

GLAAD’s report isn’t the first time Meta’s been criticized for not protecting LGBTQIA+ users. Last year, its own Oversight Board urged Meta to “improve the accuracy of its enforcement on hate speech towards the LGBTQIA+ community.”

You can play as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto and more.

Marvel Games

Marvel Rivals is a third-person 6v6 team-based shooter that sounds very Overwatch-like. It’ll be free to play, and it’s set inside of a “continually evolving universe,” which probably means new levels, new characters and new gameplay modes over time. Testers will be able to play as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Magneto, Magik and eight or nine more unannounced characters. The developers added Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Hulk and Iron Man would also eventually be playable. The alpha will be available in May for PC players. There’s no word on a console release.

Eight years after launch.

Yes, No Man’s Sky is still getting major updates. Developer Hello Games’ next update, due Wednesday, adds procedurally generated space stations (so they’ll be different every time), a ship editor and a Guild system to the nearly eight-year-old space exploration sim. The stations’ broader scale will be evident from the outside, while their interiors will include new shops, gameplay and things to do, including interacting with all those guilds.

