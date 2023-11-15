The Morning After: iMessage comes to Nothing’s Android phones (for now)

In the US, Apple’s iMessage is so popular that the fact it shows texts from non-iOS handsets in a different color is a big deal. This status anxiety is so great, the Android world has begged regulators to force Apple to… change the color of a text bubble. Now, Nothing is taking matters into its own hands, partnering with unified messaging platform Sunbird to hide that shame . Sunbird uses your Apple ID to route comms between your Nothing phone and your friends’ iPhones through a server farm of Mac Minis. If it works as well as promised, it means your friends won’t know you own an Android handset… until the next time you see them in person.

Of course, none of this is happening with Apple’s blessing, so it needs a workaround. You need to hand over your credentials to a third party and risk the fallout should Apple decide to intervene. Nothing CEO Carl Pei believes Apple can’t risk the bad PR if it shuts Sunbird down, but that’s not a bet I’d like to take. It’s worth saying this is almost unique to the US — most of the world just uses third-party platforms like WhatsApp. Not to mention if your friends give you grief because of the phone you own, they aren’t your friends.

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Working from home makes you happier, healthier, more productive and helps you keep on top of things outside of office life. It’s no surprise people enjoying those benefits are keen to improve their domestic working environment. Today’s guide is a list of handy gifts for home workers, including productivity timers, ergonomic mice, extra monitors and more .

Photo by James Trew / Engadget

Opal makes ultra-premium webcams in surprisingly small bodies. Its latest, the Tadpole, is absolutely for laptop users . James Trew put the dinky device through its paces, and he thinks it might be a winner. Picture quality is pretty good, but the directional audio helps screen out enough unwanted audio that it deserved extra praise.

A machine-learning algorithm that can predict weather patterns is causing a storm in the meteorological community. DeepMind’s GraphCast can predict 10 days of patterns in under a minute and, according to one study , vastly outperform the existing technology. It’s already borne fruit, too, successfully predicting when Hurricane Lee would land on Long Island 10 days before it happened.

Uber says it wants to make the platform better for riders and drivers alike and will now clamp down on users who give bad reviews just to score a refund . The company is targeting those negative nellies and will discard or downrank their complaints to protect the ratings of otherwise good drivers.