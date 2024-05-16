The Morning After: In a bid to stop ban, TikTok creators are suing the US government

Eight TikTok creators are suing the US government in an effort to block a law requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the service or face a US-wide ban. The lawsuit claims the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment rights of the creators who depend on the platform.

TikTok has already filed its own lawsuit against the government, but according to The Washington Post, the company is “covering” the legal fees for this separate suit too. ByteDance has money.

But will it work? Maybe? A group of TikTok creators sued Montana over an attempted statewide ban last year. And that ban never happened.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Google I/O 2024: Everything revealed, including Gemini AI, Android 15 and more

Assassin’s Creed Shadows brings stealthy mayhem to feudal Japan on November 15

Android 15 will make it harder for phone thieves to steal your data

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

The company is making it easier to use your gaze to navigate iOS and iPadOS.

Coinciding with Global Accessibility Awareness Day, this week, Apple is bringing eye-tracking support to recent models of iPhones and iPads (with an A12 chip), as well as customizable vocal shortcuts, music haptics, vehicle motion cues and more.

With eye tracking enabled, people can look at their screen to move through apps and menus, then linger on an item to select it. That pause to select action is called Dwell Control, which has already been available on Macs. There are also new vocal shortcuts and music haptics for Apple Music.

Continue reading.

A huge array of customizable input options.

Microsoft

Xbox is also expanding its accessibility with the Proteus Controller, a modular gamepad created by peripheral company ByoWave. The controller is a group of palm-sized cubes connected in a variety of configurations, with interchangeable buttons and controller faceplates. This means players can set up the Proteus Controller in myriad ways: in one hand, flat on a desktop or as part of a traditional gamepad with palm grips. The Proteus Controller is available for pre-order now at a discounted price of $255. It’s expected to ship in the fall.

Continue reading.

Pre-orders are open.

Bandai

Bandai announced this week it’s bringing back the Tamagotchi Connection to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the toy’s release. Yes, you’re old.

Continue reading.