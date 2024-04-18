The Morning After: Is the new Zephyrus G16 any good?
ASUS has . There’s a new OLED display with a 240HZ refresh rate and a full size SD card reader for transferring files. But, as much as ASUS is positioning this as a laptop for media makers as well as gamers, we need to know if its promises match its power. If you’re as curious as I am, you’ll have to read Sam Rutherford’s review to find out for yourself.
They’re called euphemisms, Elon.
Basketball’s Klay Thompson had a rough time of it at a game, leading X users to suggest he was “throwing bricks.” This is a basketball term meaning he wasn’t throwing well, but if you didn’t know it, don’t worry too much, After reading the messages, it confected a news story suggesting Thompson was vandalizing homes in Sacramento.
Sony catches up to the 19th century.
Sony’s always been capable of making a great product, but it’s never quite nailed the knack of naming them. For instance, it makes the best pair of wireless headphones on the market today but saddles them with the name WH-1000XM5. Now, however, , including renaming its headphone range as Wear.
Apple’s relaxation of rules around what it permits on the App Store has seen the arrival of Delta. . Given its long-running enmity with game emulators and the ease with which it wiped out Yuzu, it can’t be long before Nintendo’s lawyers turn up with a fat stack of cease and desist letters.