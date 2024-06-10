The Morning After: Live from Apple’s WWDC event
Plus, all the biggest news from Summer Game Fest.
Today’s the day you’ve all been waiting for: WWDC 2024 kicks off with Apple’s customary opening keynote. That’s where you’ll catch all the hot news about what the company is cooking up for the next 12 months. Fortunately for you, we’ll have (metaphorical) front-row seats to all the action, so point your .
— Dan Cooper
The biggest stories you might have missed
You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!
Making it opt-in defeats the point, but at least you can.
Microsoft thought it would be a good idea to constantly monitor everyone’s desktop activity with its Copilot AI. Now everyone has pointed out the litany of reasons that’s a terrible idea, the Windows maker is backtracking. . Is that enough?
The yoke to Microsoft’s digital games service just got tighter.
Summer Game Fest was an opportunity for Microsoft to refresh its console lineup with a new disc free Series X. . It’ll set you back $450 but, if you’re already in that territory, surely it’s better to wait for the disc-enabled Series X to go on sale, which it does quite frequently.