The Morning After: Live from Apple’s WWDC event

Today’s the day you’ve all been waiting for: WWDC 2024 kicks off with Apple’s customary opening keynote. That’s where you’ll catch all the hot news about what the company is cooking up for the next 12 months. Fortunately for you, we’ll have (metaphorical) front-row seats to all the action, so point your browsers to our liveblog to learn all about what’s coming .

— Dan Cooper

The biggest stories you might have missed

Making it opt-in defeats the point, but at least you can.

Microsoft thought it would be a good idea to constantly monitor everyone’s desktop activity with its Copilot AI. Now everyone has pointed out the litany of reasons that’s a terrible idea, the Windows maker is backtracking. It has pledged to make Recall opt-in and to lock the information about what you’re doing behind a biometric key via Windows Hello . Is that enough?

The yoke to Microsoft’s digital games service just got tighter.

Microsoft

Summer Game Fest was an opportunity for Microsoft to refresh its console lineup with a new disc free Series X. The all-digital model comes in robot white and has 1TB of storage for all those beefy downloads . It’ll set you back $450 but, if you’re already in that territory, surely it’s better to wait for the disc-enabled Series X to go on sale, which it does quite frequently.