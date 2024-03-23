The Morning After: Neuralink's first human patient plays chess with his mind

Good morning. I hope you're having a good weekend so far. Unfortunately, our recording schedule meant I didn't get to shoehorn in the fact that the Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple — it'll pop up again and again for the next six months — but we do have Apple striking a possible deal with Google to use its Gemini AI in future iPhones. Yes, I didn't see that coming, either.

If you're one of our money-to-spend readers, prepare for Dyson's next-gen robot vacuum, which is finally debuting in the US. It's a mere $1,200. Sorry, $1,199.

This week's stories:

🧠➡️💻 The first human Neuralink patient controlling a computer with his thoughts

🤖🧹Dyson enters the US robot vacuum market with the 360 Vis Nav

🍎🤖 Apple wants to bring Google's Gemini AI to iPhones

And read this:

Just read as Engadget Editor (and Doctor Who critic) Daniel Cooper punches Disney+ in the solar plexus with its awful global release strategy for the next series featuring the timelord. The first two hour-long episodes land on May 11 and will then air on BBC One later that day in prime time. But that initial online launch is midnight if you're in the UK. Dan lives in the UK. Daniel is not happy.