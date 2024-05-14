The Morning After: Our verdict on the new iPad Pro

Apple’s new iPad Pro is one of the most divisive (and thinnest) devices the company has made in years. Sure, it’s an undeniable feat of engineering and thinner than an iPod nano. Apple squeezed a new M4 chip and “tandem” OLED panel into its latest flagship tablet.

The new OLED enables more brightness and improved HDR performance compared to the old iPad Pro—standard screen brightness is up to 1,000 nits, compared to 600 nits for the last model. It’s so powerful and so beautiful. But this cutting-edge tech makes it more expensive than ever, putting it out of reach of most and pitting it against flagship laptops, price-wise.

As Nathan Ingraham explains in his review, the iPad Pro lineup has always been about showing off just how good an Apple tablet can be, but this one truly is without compromise. For the rest of us, there's the new iPad Air.

Later today, Google I/O’s big keynote will reveal the company’s latest AI ambitions. We’ll be reporting live, later today.

And it looks like a big ole black hole.

OpenAI

OpenAI on Monday announced GPT-4o, a brand-new AI model the company says is one step closer to “much more natural human–computer interaction.” The new model accepts any combination of text, audio and images as input and can generate output in all three formats. It also sounds a lot more like digital assistant Samantha from the movie Her . During the presentation, OpenAI showed GPT-4o translating live between English and Italian, helping a researcher solve a linear equation in real time on paper and providing guidance on deep breathing. OpenAI’s demonstrator even used the smartphone’s camera to show how GPT-4o would describe the room they were in. It could infer they were in a studio, filming video or possibly a livestream. OpenAI is making the new model available to everyone, including free ChatGPT users, over the next few weeks.

The feature looks like an AI-infused version of Google Lens.

Not to be outdone, ahead of Google I/O (kicks off later today — stay tuned for all the news right here ), Google teased its own incoming AI camera features. It’s not exactly clear what the feature is, but it bears some similarities to Google Lens, the company’s camera-powered search feature. What’s shown in the teaser video, however, appears to be working in real-time and responding to voice commands.

The Wash G1 is your upgrade from the humble mop.

Dyson

It’s a new direction for Dyson: a floor cleaner without mention of suction, cyclone technology or any of its usual vacuum vocabulary. The Wash G1 is the company’s debut hard-floor cleaner, and it swaps suction for high-speed rollers, water and nylon bristles. It’ll go on sale later this year for $700 — we got to test it at Dyson HQ, ahead of launch.

