The Morning After: Peloton reveals its smart camera for strength training

You can’t keep a fitness company down. Following some rough financial news from one of the companies that thrived during the pandemic as many took up at-home workouts, Peloton is looking to bounce back, like a burpee, but more business-like.

It just announced the Peloton Guide, a strength-training camera system that looks like Kinect, hooks up to your TV and uses machine learning to understand your movements.

The movement tracker feature is compatible with hundreds of existing Peloton strength classes. The idea is to encourage users to carry out all of the exercises in a class and keep up with instructors (but it's not a big deal if you can't stick to the instructor's pace). The Self Mode will enable users to match their form against the instructor's in real-time via smart camera technology. You'll be able to select how you appear on screen, and the aim is to help you make form adjustments during a class.

Peloton will also continue to train the machine learning model on more movements. It will be the company's least expensive device to date — but that doesn’t make it cheap. It will cost $495 when it arrives in the US in early 2022.

And it can still fit in the palm of your hand.

NVIDIA has launched a follow-up to the Jetson AGX Xavier, its $1,100 AI brain for robots it released back in 2018. The new module, called the Jetson AGX Orin, has six times the processing power of Xavier even though it has the same form factor and can still fit in the palm of your hand. NVIDIA designed Orin to be an "energy-efficient AI supercomputer" for use in robotics, autonomous and medical devices. It’s apparently capable of 200 trillion operations per second. NVIDIA hasn’t revealed what the Orin will cost, but it will land in the first quarter of 2022.

This is Microsoft's answer to Chromebooks.

Microsoft has pushed cheap Windows laptops as the ideal school computers. Matching the capabilities of Chromebooks, they can also run traditional Windows software. But now, Microsoft is finally ready to jump into the affordable, kid-friendly PC fray with the $249 Surface Laptop SE. It's one of the first PCs to run Windows 11 SE, a stripped-down OS targeting K-8 students (and their beleaguered teachers). You can also expect to see Windows 11 SE devices coming from Dell, HP, Acer and ASUS. And that’s just the beginning.

A nice discount on the device that supports master quality audio for wired headphones.

When it comes to improving audio for your wired headphones, a USB DAC (digital to analog converter) can do wonders for sound quality. However, a lot of them are huge. THX’s USB-C version is the size of a thumb drive. And the connectivity means you can use it with both your computer and your phone. After only being available through Razer before, THX's DAC is now available through Amazon, and it's currently on sale for $150. That’s $50 less than the RRP.

Eight ideas for every gamer.

Sure, we regularly publish our best console games lists. But buying a game for someone else is a different matter entirely to choosing one for yourself. Unless you know exactly what they want, where do you even begin? How about right here. And no, they’re not all $60 AAA games...

A software update to fix the issue is on the way.

Soon after the iPhone 13 was released, an iFixit teardown showed that Face ID stopped working if the display was replaced by a third-party repair shop, unless the engineer also transferred a microcontroller from the original screen. Apple will soon remedy this with an upcoming software update, so Face ID will still function even without swapping the chip to the new display.

It's not clear when Apple will roll out the update, but questions remain over why the Face ID function broke in the first place.The controversy emerged amid a broader push by the US government to strengthen right-to-repair rules.

