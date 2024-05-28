The Morning After: Preparing for Summer Games Fest 2024

I hope you had a quiet Memorial Day. It was a quiet one tech-wise, and I briefly fought the urge to copy and paste yesterday’s TMA into today’s newsletter hopper.

There were a few teases and glimpses of gaming news, with E3 successor Summer Games Fest kicking off in just over a week. SGF’s game showcase is set for June 7. Leaks suggest we may see a new soccer game to rival EA’s non-FIFA franchise at some point, while there will also be more 2D remakes of classic RPGs and hopefully big reveals at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. Expect to hear a lot more about the next Call of Duty title. And what is PlayStation up to? It’ll have a presence, but will it have any new games?

While SGF is a young show, it’s done a good job at platforming indie games, something Devolver Digital may capitalize on, while celebrating its 15-year anniversary . In summary, there should be lots of games to play. And if you’re not a gamer? Don’t worry: Apple’s WWDC kicks off just as SGF ends.

The biggest question though: Where are the best tacos in DTLA and can you tell me? I’ll be in Los Angeles to report on the games show in a few weeks.

— Mat Smith

The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake is coming to Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC

It’s a golden age of puzzle games, even if you suck at puzzle games

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max is $250 off

Kindles aren’t your only ebook reader option.

Hot off the back of that new color ereader from Kobo, we take another look at the ereader landscape and select our top picks. Yes, there’s a lot of Kindle. No surprise. But there are other valid options too. And if your ereader’s seen better days, maybe it’s time for an upgrade.

The old ways are the best ways.

Engadget’s Dan Cooper contends with breadmaking, both manual and with helpful appliances. He tests some of the top breadmakers, while kneading out his own creations. Would a breadmaker work for you? Or is it time to get your hands dirty? (No more rhetorical questions in this newsletter, I swear.)

