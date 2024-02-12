The Morning After: Samsung gets FDA approval for its sleep apnea feature on Galaxy Watch

The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a sleep apnea detection feature on Galaxy Watch devices in the US. It has already picked up approval in South Korea, but Samsung says this is the first approval of its kind in the US.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects around 25 percent of men and a tenth of women in the US, according to the National Sleep Foundation. And it can get serious. Left untreated, it can increase the risks of heart attacks and strokes.

With the feature, people over 22 who have not been diagnosed with the condition can check for signs of sleep apnea using their smartwatch and phone. It looks for signs of moderate-to-severe OSA over a two-night monitoring period. To use the feature, users must track their sleep for more than four hours twice over ten days.

Samsung plans to add the sleep apnea monitoring tool to compatible Galaxy Watch wearables in the third quarter of 2024.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Who makes money when AI reads the internet for us?

Instagram and Threads will no longer recommend political content

Apple reaches possible settlement with the startup it sued for trade secret theft

Apple Vision Pro review

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Attachments affect the output.

Dyson

Dyson’s signature Supersonic hairdryer hasn’t changed much since its launch back in 2016, but why not reveal a new look at New York Fashion Week? The Supersonic r is a tube-shaped hairdryer that dwarfs its predecessor, and it’s just 325g (around 11.5 ounces) — almost half that of the original Supersonic. Dyson is asking for $570 — it’s aimed at professionals.

Continue reading.

Musk and the SEC now have a week to agree on a time and place for his testimony.

A federal judge has ordered Elon Musk to comply with the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) subpoena and testify again in its probe of his Twitter takeover. The order comes after Musk failed to appear for a testimony in September and later refused to attend a rescheduled interview, prompting the SEC to sue. US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler sided with the SEC after Musk tried to challenge its subpoena, which he claims is seeking irrelevant information and is harassment. The SEC claims it has new documents in relation to the probe and has further questions for the X owner.

Continue reading.

There are a lot of options.

Engadget

After years of decline due to smartphones, it looks like the camera market is on the upswing — with Canon, for one, seeing solid growth in 2023. And as with 2022, we saw many new models arrive last year from Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon and Panasonic, featuring faster speeds, better focus, improved video and — it is 2024 — occasionally AI-powered features. We pick out our favorites at multiple price points.

Continue reading.