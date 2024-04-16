The Morning After: Samsung is, once again, shipping the most phones in the world

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Samsung reportedly shipped 60.1 million smartphone units worldwide in Q1, representing 20.8 percent of the global market share — and first place. Meanwhile, Apple shipped 50.1 million units for 17.3 percent of the market share. Both companies, however, saw a decrease from Q1 2023. Apple saw an almost 10 percent drop, while Samsung’s hit was less than one percent.

Apple nudged Samsung out briefly in 2023, but it’s back to business as usual. The IDC’s takeaway is that the world of smartphones is strengthening (what does that mean?), with a boost to higher-priced phones—true for both Samsung and Apple.

Xiaomi rounded out the top five brands with 40.8 million units, Transsion with 28.5 million units and OPPO with 25.2 million units shipped. Never heard of Transsion? It’s a global smartphone powerhouse based in China, responsible for phone brands including Tecno, Itel and Infinix.

Sonic 3 gets another actor.

Keanu Reeves will play the broody, tortured Shadow the Hedgehog. The antihero, both an arch-rival and an ally to Sonic, will be created by Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik after the events of Sonic 2. Whoa.

The social media app goes offline April 29.

Meta is shutting down Threads in Turkey on April 29 after an interim injunction from the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA) against automatic data sharing with Instagram. The TCA ruled that linking Threads and Instagram without user opt-in “will lead to irreparable harm” and that Meta “abused its dominant position” in the industry with the practice. This isn’t the first regulatory battle between Meta and Turkey. Back in 2022, the country fined Meta $18.6 million for sharing data across its apps.

Dismantling an HDD in as little as eight seconds.

Garner Products’ DiskMantler uses a mix of shock, harmonics and vibration to shake apart a hard drive. The process loosens screws and other fasteners to free up parts like circuit boards, drive assemblies, actuators and rare-earth magnets. The process reportedly takes between eight and 90 seconds for most hard drives and around two minutes for welded helium drives. Only a fifth or so of the planet’s e-waste is recycled at the moment, so anything that can improve that share would be welcome.

