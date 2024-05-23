The Morning After: Starliner’s launch pushed back again
Plus, OpenAI says it didn’t use a ScarJo soundalike.
Starliner, the Boeing-made vehicle intended to carry the next generation of astronauts, . NASA called off the maiden crewed launch after a number of key engineering faults were discovered, and has declined to announce a new test date. Until then, the two personnel expected to soar into the heavens will just have to standby and hope that engineers are able to address the flaws with the Boeing-made craft.
But it’s also missing a bunch of features.
Steve Dent, our resident camera expert, . The S9 comes with a dedicated Look Up Table button, which will let you tweak the stills and video with custom film filters. Unfortunately, that comes at the cost of some other key features that may, or may not, be worth the trade off.
The company says it’s all a big misunderstanding.
Scarlett Johansson accused OpenAI of using a soundlike when she wouldn’t lend her voice to one of its products. Now, the company has fired back, , and that nothing sinister went down here. Even though OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted “her” as a reference to the character ScarJo played in the movie of the same name.