The Morning After: Starliner’s launch pushed back again

Starliner, the Boeing-made vehicle intended to carry the next generation of astronauts, has had its launch scrubbed once again . NASA called off the maiden crewed launch after a number of key engineering faults were discovered, and has declined to announce a new test date. Until then, the two personnel expected to soar into the heavens will just have to standby and hope that engineers are able to address the flaws with the Boeing-made craft.

— Dan Cooper

The biggest stories you might have missed

Bluesky finally has DMs, with encrypted messaging coming ‘down the line’

Snap brings its AR lenses to Chrome through an extension

There’s a new Vision show coming to Disney+ with Paul Bettany

New research places the sun's magnetic field close to the surface, upending decades of theories

INDIKA weaves a mature tale of absurdity, hypocrisy and sexual violence

Volkswagen indefinitely delays the ID.7 electric sedan’s arrival in North America

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

But it’s also missing a bunch of features.

Photo by Steve Dent / Engadget

Steve Dent, our resident camera expert, has been playing with Panasonic’s new S9, its attempt to out-do Fujifilm’s cameras with film simulation . The S9 comes with a dedicated Look Up Table button, which will let you tweak the stills and video with custom film filters. Unfortunately, that comes at the cost of some other key features that may, or may not, be worth the trade off.

Continue Reading.

The company says it’s all a big misunderstanding.

Scarlett Johansson accused OpenAI of using a soundlike when she wouldn’t lend her voice to one of its products. Now, the company has fired back, claiming that its courting of the actress took place long after the “Sky” voice had been cast , and that nothing sinister went down here. Even though OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted “her” as a reference to the character ScarJo played in the movie of the same name.