The Morning After: Apple TV+ is the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar

Almost precisely three years after it launched, Apple TV+ has claimed the Best Picture Oscar for a streaming service with CODA. In another historic moment, Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf male actor to win an Oscar. Apple paid $25 million for the distribution rights to the film, which had a limited theatrical run and is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Reuters

It beat Netflix's favorite in the category, The Power of the Dog, which picked up Best Director for Jane Campion. And while Netflix registered a record 27 nominations for this year’s Oscars, losing out to Apple for arguably the biggest prize probably smarts after years of campaigning for its movies and shows.

— Mat Smith

The show can’t compete with modern sci-fi TV.

Paramount+

Many, many years in the making, the interesting elements of Halo are somewhat outweighed by the show's simplistic writing, stiff acting and sometimes dodgy special effects. If it came out in 2015, when we first expected it to arrive , it would have been more impressive. But with The Mandalorian and other shows like Foundation on Apple TV+ , there’s a lot of premium sci-fi TV to get into — and that’s before we even touch all the myriad Star Trek shows filling up Paramount+, the home of Halo.

The tablet will reportedly feature a new chip and MagSafe charging.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects Apple will release its next-generation iPad Pro sometime this fall. Gurman anticipates the new tablet will feature MagSafe charging and Apple’s long-rumored but as yet unannounced M2 chip .

Apple only just updated the iPad Pro last year, adding 5G, Thunderbolt connectivity and its first-generation Apple Silicon system-on-a-chip. Details on the M2 remain sparse, but it has reportedly gone into production.

The extension ends a long-running spat with city regulators.

Following a years-long dispute with the city’s transit regulator, Uber has earned a 30-month license to continue operating in London. Transport for London (TfL) said the ride hailing service had been granted a London private hire vehicle operator’s license” for a period of two and a half years.”

Uber’s dispute with TfL dates back to 2017 when the agency said the company wasn’t “fit and proper” to operate in the city and revoked its taxi license. Among other issues, TfL said Uber had failed to properly conduct driver background checks and report serious criminal offenses.

The former employee estimates "a minimum of $200 million each year."

In an essay published on the whistleblower platform Lioness, former Microsoft manager Yasser Elabd alleged Microsoft fired him after he alerted leadership to a workplace where many regularly engaged in bribery. He further alleges that attempts to escalate his concerns resulted in retaliation within Microsoft and eventual termination from his role.

Elabd claims in his essay that he worked for Microsoft between 1998 and 2018 and had oversight into a "business investment fund " — essentially a slush fund to "cement longer-term deals" in the Middle East and Africa. But he grew suspicious of unusual payments to seemingly unqualified partners.

The collection is meant to document the history of the war.

Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation has launched an NFT collection to help fund its military. The project was first announced in early March, but the NFT collection of illustrations by Ukrainian and international artists, called “Meta History Museum of War,” is now live. The collection is meant to be an “NFT museum” documenting the history of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The collection currently comprises 54 NFTs documenting the events of the first three days of the war.

