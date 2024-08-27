The Morning After: The iPhone 16 launches September 9

Apple pretty much always announces the year’s iPhone in the first chunk of September, so no surprise here. It’ll announce the iPhones 16 on September 9 with the usual pomp and show at Apple’s campus, complete with global live stream. Dubbed It’s Glowtime, the event name hints at the new features leveraging Apple Intelligence.

Being a diligent technology news outlet, we already have a detailed roundup of all the rumors . It’s likely the hardware won’t change too much, with small tweaks all around. That includes slightly bigger screen sizes, new colors and a faster chipset better able to run Apple Intelligence. Personally, I’m excited for a second action button as a camera trigger, given how often I’m snapping with my iPhone.

— Dan Cooper

The biggest stories you might have missed

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

Real-life Batman villain Martin Shkreli has been ordered to hand over any copies he may have made of the Wu-Tang Clan album that propelled him to infamy . The album’s current owner gained an injunction demanding he document any copies made and hand them over within the next week. Probably shouldn’t have boasted he’d sent the album to various people and stored copies in safes all around the world.

Continue Reading.

It’s not entirely clear why Durov has been arrested.

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, the messaging platform, was arrested by French authorities on the weekend . French law enforcement says Durov’s arrest is part of a wider investigation into online crime, but Durov’s connection isn’t clear. Shortly after the arrest, Telegram said it’s “absurd” to arrest its CEO because some users may be misusing its platform.

Continue Reading.

Good luck to the crew.

SpaceX

Bankrolled by billionaire Jared Isaacman, Polaris Dawn is a private space mission that aims to complete the world’s first civilian spacewalk . Due to launch August 27, the Polaris Dawn capsule will travel into the high atmosphere before two of the four crew members exit the craft. The flight will also test SpaceX’s innovative idea of not building the capsule with an airlock. Instead, the crew will all don spacesuits then open the door, exposing the rest of the crew and the spacecraft to the vacuum of space. We’re all keeping our fingers crossed.

Continue Reading.

Boeing’s annus horribilis continues.

NASA / Robert Markowitz

After years of having its backside handed to it by SpaceX, Starliner was meant to be Boeing’s comeback story. Sadly, after its first trip to the International Space Station, the vessel will return to Earth without its two crew members. NASA has announced that, instead, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will get home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon scheduled for February 2025.