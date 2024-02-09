The Morning After: The verdict on Apple’s Vision Pro

Apple took its time to get into mixed reality/spatial computing/putting screens on your face. But finally, the Vision Pro is here. Do you need one? Probably not. Will it change the world in a year? Probably not. Is it meant for developers, wealthy Apple devotees and influencers, hoping it’ll pay dividends in content? Yeah.

It also has incredibly sharp, vivid displays, the best augmented reality experiences we’ve ever tried and that Apple knack for intuitive controls and navigation. It’s early days, and if you bought the first iPhone or Apple Watch, you know how that goes. App selections are limited, and battery life isn’t great, but the bigger question remains: Is this the future of computing? Maybe? You should read Devindra Hardawar’s full review, right here.

Platforms with over 45 million users have to comply with EU stipulations.

TikTok owner ByteDance and Meta are not keen on the idea of paying the European Union to regulate them. The companies have challenged a supervisory fee set by EU moderators, who are now required to monitor Meta, TikTok and other major platforms under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

All designated companies must split the €45.2 million ($48.7 million) EU regulators argue is necessary to properly supervise these companies. However, companies like Amazon and Pinterest, which reported little to no profits, owe nothing. Meta, on the other hand, got a €11 million ($11.9 million) bill under the current arrangement. ByteDance has not publicly announced how much it owes. But a lawsuit might be cheaper.

And has its own Android app.

Just like Microsoft did with Bing to Copilot, Google is trying to simplify its AI chatbot universe — while confusing everyone. Bard and Duet AI are now Gemini, named after Google’s multimodal AI model. Google has also debuted a dedicated Gemini Android app alongside a paid version of the chatbot. Install that app and you can replace Google Assistant as the default on your Android phone. Along with immediate access to Gemini, the overlay will offer contextual suggestions, such as generating a description for a photo you just took or asking for more information about an article.

The decision was in response to playtesting feedback.

Once again, Homeworld 3, the much-anticipated sequel to 20-year-old real-time strategy game Homeworld 2, is delayed. The game was originally pegged for a 2022 release, then 2023, then February 2024, then March 8. It’s now set to come out on May 13, 2024.

