The Morning After: The verdict on the Rabbit R1

When I first saw the Rabbit R1, it was more appealing than the Humane AI Pin. The R1 had an actual screen, not a dim projector, and it had a twee scrolling wheel, all wrapped up in a glossy, fiery orange-red shell.

Alas, as our review explains, it doesn’t work as well as promised. It doesn’t do much and is, at launch, riddled with bugs and issues. Devindra Hardawar, who reviewed it, even took issue with the scrolling wheel. Nooooo.

Engadget

The main takeaway might be: If your phone can do all these tasks just as well (or better, in most cases), what’s the point, Rabbit?

The truth might be I just wasn’t into the Rabbit R1. Even if I am into pretty much anything Teenage Engineering designs.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Parrots love video-chat

X is using Grok to publish AI-generated news summaries

The best gifts to upgrade your grad’s tech setup

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

There’s a gap between plans and what’s needed.

New research conducted by the University of East Anglia (UEA) suggests current carbon removal plans will not be enough to comply with Paris treaty goals to limit global warming to 1.5C. There’s a gap of up to 3.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) between current global plans to remove carbon from the atmosphere and what’s needed to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. The study says a rapid reduction in emissions is far more important than where to stuff the CO2 already around.

Continue reading.

Or it will on May 30.

Google has updated its Inappropriate Content Policy to expressly prohibit advertisers from promoting websites and services that generate deepfake pornography. There are already restrictions in place for ads that feature some types of sexual content, but this aims squarely at “synthetic content that has been altered or generated to be sexually explicit or contain nudityThe company will start implementing the rule on May 30, giving advertisers the chance to remove any ad in violation of the new policy.

Continue reading.

They’re aimed at emulators.

Engadget

Nintendo sent a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice for over 8,000 GitHub repositories hosting code from the Yuzu Switch emulator. You might recall the games maker said Yuzu was enabling “piracy at a colossal scale.” Redacted entities representing Nintendo assert the Yuzu source code “illegally circumvents Nintendo’s technological protection measures and runs illegal copies of Switch games.” This is all happening as game emulators enjoy a resurgence. Last month, Apple loosened its restrictions on retro game players in the App Store. However, the more earnest reasons for emulation (archiving a history of gaming that could otherwise be lost; playing games no longer in circulation) evaporate when you’re doing it for a free copy of Tears of the Kingdom.

Continue reading.