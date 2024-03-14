The Morning After: TikTok inches closer to a possible US ban

A bill that could force a sale or outright ban on TikTok passed the House of Representatives just days after it was first introduced. It now goes to the senate.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (no, we’re not calling it PAFACAA) is the latest attempt by the government to constrain TikTok. If it passes, it could have one of two outcomes: The parent company sells TikTok to a US-based owner, or it faces a ban from US app stores and web hosting services.

Of course, TikTok opposes the bill, saying it’s unconstitutional. But they’re not the only ones: Free speech and digital rights groups also object to the bill, with many noting that comprehensive privacy laws would be more effective at protecting Americans’ user data rather than trying to single out one app.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Fight for the Future and the Center for Democracy and Technology argued the bill would “set an alarming global precedent” for government control of social media.

Oh, and FYI: There are no spy balloons in your phone . The SIM tray is too small.

It earned $4.4 billion and gave its executives $2.5 billion.

A detailed Guardian report said 35 major US companies, including Tesla, T-Mobile , Netflix, Ford Motor and Match Group, paid their top five executives more than they paid in federal income taxes between 2018 and 2022. Tesla was the worst offender. It earned $4.4 billion in those five years and gave its executives $2.5 billion. Despite that, Tesla not only didn’t pay any federal taxes , but it received $1 million in refunds from the government. Tesla boss Elon Musk is the second richest person in the world.

That’s the punchline.

The first episode’s subject was Musk himself.

I’m sorry, more Musk. X has canceled a high-profile partnership with former CNN host Don Lemon to stream a video talk show on the platform. Lemon said the company canceled his contract hours after he interviewed X’s billionaire owner Elon Musk for the first episode of The Don Lemon Show. “Elon Musk is mad at me,” Lemon said in a video posted to X on Wednesday. “Apparently, free speech absolutism doesn’t apply when it comes to questions about him from people like me.” How’s that “video first” push going, Linda ?

Late Friday? C’mon!

The fifth edition of Summer Game Fest takes place this year on Friday, June 7 at 5PM ET. Expect a two-hour stream of trailers and hype with… around a 10 percent success rate. With E3 officially dead, SGF is poised to take the expo’s place as the major gaming event of the year.

