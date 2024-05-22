The Morning After: We test Sonos’ first wireless headphones

It’s been a long time coming, but Sonos’ first pair of wireless headphones are now in the hands of our tame audio expert. The Sonos Ace takes all of the company’s audio know-how, packaged in a more skull-friendly way. As well as the usual noise cancellation you’d expect with a pair of high-end cans, they also have some home theater-friendly tweaks.

Billy Steele was deeply impressed with the headphone version of its TruePlay tuning, called TrueCinema, which maps your location for better virtual surround. If you already own a Sonos soundbar, you’ll be able to pull the sound to the Ace in a heartbeat for those late-night movie sessions. Plus, Sonos’ ability to upscale audio that hasn’t been mastered in 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos should make even the most mediocre sound, uh, sound good.

Billy’s a fan, and you might be too once you’ve read his write up — so much so that we’ve got all the details for how you can pre-order right here.

— Dan Cooper

The biggest stories you might have missed

The best free games in 2024 that you can start playing today

The DOJ makes its first known arrest for AI-generated CSAM

Disney is laying off around 175 Pixar workers as it pulls back on original streaming shows

Comcast’s bundle of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock Premium costs $15 per month

Apple is battling a $2 billion EU fine over App Store practices

Kickstarter now allows late pledges after a campaign has ended

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Yours for the knock-down price of… around a billion.

Humane

Humane, makers of the AI pin that made the wrong sort of splash on its debut, is reportedly up for sale. The underbaked hardware and software was greeted with poor reviews that ensured it probably wouldn’t become a best seller. Now, the startup has called in financial advisers, hoping a deep-pocketed soul will pick it up for between $750 million and a cool billion. There’s an old saying that we die twice in this world, and I think it goes something like this: First, when your major product flops, and second, when someone picks you up for patent-licensing scraps.

Continue Reading.

It’s the dawn of the smart ice cream age.

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget

Ninja has launched a new smart ice cream maker that leverages a recently expired patent used by high-end chef companies. The Creami is, as Sam Rutherford explains, a kitchen-sized drill press that “spins” frozen ice cream bases with your choice of flavors. It may be big and noisy, but he says the quality of product you get out the other end is worth the aggravation.

Continue Reading.

It’s been in the wilderness for more than a decade.

Nintendo

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a GameCube-era RPG regarded by many as the best title in the series. Sadly, it was never ported to any successive console until now, as lamented by our Devindra Hardawar. He’s put the updated version through its paces to tell you if it’s worth exploring for a first, or second, time.

Continue Reading.