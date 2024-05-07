The Morning After: What to expect at Google I/O 2024

Google’s big developer showcase, encompassing software, hardware and all its consumer AI projects, is fast approaching. Google I/O’s opening keynote is on May 14, and we’ve got a good guess on what you can expect.

To begin, Android 15’s first beta is already out. We know there will be enhanced privacy features, partial screen sharing and system-level app archiving. But they’re not the most thrilling updates — hopefully, Google has some spicy features in its back pocket. Redesign something!

AI-wise, lots of stuff. Gemini AI is now firmly established, but what about an AI assistant? Reportedly, Pixie, as it’s currently called, could debut on the Pixel 9. We’re also expecting the company to ramp up its generative AI — but where will it start? More editing features in Google Photos? More text help in Google Docs? Something AI with Google Maps?

What about a new Pixel phone? Traditionally, those appear in the fall, but what about a Pixel 8a? Maybe.

Before all that, we’ve got an iPad event in just a few hours today. Make sure to watch and read along here on Engadget.

— Mat Smith

How to watch Apple’s iPad launch event on Tuesday

Doctor Who is back, louder and more chaotic than before

Back in theaters, I learned how to appreciate The Phantom Menace

It’s on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Supergiant

Hades II is in Early Access for PC players. The roguelike is out now for $30. Hades II builds on the themes and gameplay of the 2020 timesink original. We’re getting a new protagonist, and apparently, there’s no need to have played through Hades. (Confession: I never quite beat Hades…) The game will eventually land on PlayStation and Xbox too.

They’re called the Sonos Ace.

Schuurman

Sonos’s long-awaited debut headphones are dropping in June. That’s according to Dutch company Schuurman, which has published information and images of the headphones ahead of time. Schuurman listed the device for €403.58 ($435) with cushion replacements, which is pretty near the $449 pricing Bloomberg reported previously.

More bad news for Boeing.

NASA’s Boeing Starliner crew flight test was meant to blast off to the International Space Station yesterday. Sadly, Boeing scrubbed the first Starliner crew fight test two hours after it was scheduled to launch. The launch control teams detected “anomalous behavior.” Astronauts were already onboard and had to exit the vehicle. The company has yet to announce a new launch schedule. It’s the latest delay of many previous delays.

