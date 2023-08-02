The Morning After: Which Samsung foldable should you buy? And be warned: Disney+ will soon crack down on account sharing.

Samsung’s newest foldables, the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 , have been put through their paces by Engadget’s team of skilled reviewers. If you’re wondering which of these two you should lay your cash down for, then we’ve got all the information you need.

Cherlynn Low tested the Z Flip 5 , which she calls the “best flip-foldable” thanks to its newest innovation. The latest Flip has a 3.4-inch external display — not the roomiest of screens, but one big enough for you to check your notifications and run key apps like Maps and WhatsApp. And as much as the design isn’t dramatically different, its new hinge lets the device fold shut without a gap. If there’s a downside, it’s that the battery life isn’t great, and the settings menus are a bit fiddly — fairly small objections if you want an excuse to jump into the foldable world.

Sam Rutherford’s time with the Z Fold 5 was slightly testier despite an improved hinge that lets the phone fold flat. And that’s really the only really new feature on Samsung’s most expensive handset. Sure, the screen is brighter, the battery is hardier and there’s plenty of grunt under the hood, but these are table stakes for an ultra-flagship. Sam compared it to the S23 Ultra, which costs $600 less and has, at the very least, far superior photography – so if you’re not already sold on foldables, there’s not enough here to woo you over.

And, once you've read both reviews and made your decision, head over to this link to see a sweet deal that'll save you some cash.

—Dan Cooper

Netflix’s successful crackdown has inspired everyone else.

CEO Bob Iger has announced the ad-free version of Disney+ will cost $13.99 a month from October 12. It’s the second price increase on the streaming service in the last year, with the price bumped to $10.99 back in December. The price increase goes hand in hand with an announcement the House of Mouse will soon start cracking down on password sharing. Sigh.

Continue Reading.

It’s equipped with GM’s Ultium batteries.

Cadillac

Cadillac’s first all-electric Escalade, the IQ, makes its debut in 2025 with the base model priced at $130,000. Equipped with GM’s Ultium batteries, its makers promise a 450-mile range and support for 800-volt DC fast charging. Measuring 19 feet long, eight feet wide and standing more than six feet off the ground, it’s slightly longer than the long-wheelbase Escalade. All in all, it’s perfect for the eco-warrior who wants to feel good about driving to the bodega in an APC.

Continue Reading.

This insight from Duh magazine.

Lyft CEO David Risher says the rideshare company is planning to do away with surge pricing . In an earnings call, the executive said Lyft now has such a good supply of drivers, the idea of tempting more to come work when prices rise is moot. That increase has apparently seen the number of surge pricing incidents fall by 35 percent, which Lyft is painting as a big win.

Continue Reading.

The company took too long to hand over data.

Twitter has been fined $350,000 after failing to comply with an order from special counsel Jack Smith. Officials wanted access to Donald Trump’s account, but Twitter fought the order, saying it had a duty to notify the account holder of the warrant’s existence. After going to court, a judge found in favor of the government, holding the platform in contempt after its refusal to comply until after a court-mandated deadline had passed.

Continue Reading.

This includes semiconductors, quantum computing and AI.

President Biden signed an executive order to limit American investment in several sectors of China’s technology industry . It’s intended to address security concerns posed by cross-border flows of sensitive technologies, including semiconductors, quantum computing and AI. The White House said these technologies, if developed in a certain way, could pose a national security threat down the line. It added the rules are narrow enough to only target tech that could have security implications, rather than a blanket ban on everything under those umbrellas.