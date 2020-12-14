‘The Office’ will stream exclusively on Peacock starting January 1st

The first two seasons are free to watch, whether you have a Peacock subscription or not. You’ll then need a Peacock Premium membership — either the ad-supported tier or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus subscription — to watch seasons three through nine, as well as the Superfan Episodes mentioned above. Those who want to watch the series in Spanish, either with dubbed audio or closed captions, will be able to do so in February.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” said Greg Daniels, the creator of the US version of the show. Daniels worked with the show’s original editors to find the footage included in the Superfan Episodes. Despite coming from the cutting room floor, he says the scenes are “still fun to see.”

In addition to the Superfan Episodes, Peacock will host behind-the-scenes footage from the show, including bloopers and interviews if you just want to see the series at its best. In addition, they’ll be curated episode lists. Oh, and they’ll be a dedicated zen channel that will stream ambient noises from the show 24/7 so you can feel like you’re working out of Dunder Mifflin. “The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans,” according to Daniels, and that may just end being the case.