The original ‘Red Dead Redemption’ is coming to PS4 and Switch

After years of speculation, Red Dead Redemption is set to launch on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This is the original 2010 release, and not the long-rumored remaster. The western-themed third-person shooter goes on sale August 17th, just three days after revered lawman and huckleberry spokesperson Doc Holliday’s birthday.

This is the digital version, but a physical release follows on October 13th. Though this is a straight port, the release does include the Undead Nightmare DLC, the zombie campaign that was added to the Game of the Year edition back in the day. The combo pack costs $50, which seems like a lot for a straight port of a 13-year-old game that hasn’t been updated to allow for 4K visuals or a faster framerate. Also, the ports won’t support multiplayer.

As for the potential next-gen refresh, it looks to be dead in the water. Kotaku reports that Rockstar has shelved the project after the debacle surrounding the subpar performance of the GTA Trilogy remake, which was an absolute buggy mess. The company is focusing on new titles, like the forthcoming GTA VI , instead of remakes.

For the uninitiated, the original Red Dead Redemption is both a spiritual successor to an older game called Red Dead Revolver, but actually takes place after the events of Red Dead Redemption 2. It follows former outlaw John Marston as he rounds up some of the gang members that take center stage in the sequel. It’s still a sprawling open-world adventure game, like RDR2, but with a more focused narrative and structure. There’s no swimming, which is a bummer, but you can still tie people to train tracks, which is the opposite of a bummer.