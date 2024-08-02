The PlayStation 5 is $50 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Sticking with PlayStation hardware, Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset is still on sale for $350 at several retailers, while a bundle that includes the adventure game Horizon Call of the Mountain is down to $400. Those are both $200 discounts and the lowest prices we've seen.

To be clear, the PSVR2 is far from an essential purchase. The actual hardware is great, but it's not backwards-compatible with games made for the original PSVR, and its current library is relatively anemic, without a real killer app. A recent Android Central report suggests we won't see many more first-party games in the future, either. The Meta Quest 3 remains a better buy for most people in the market for a general-purpose VR headset.

Instead, we're mainly highlighting the PSVR2 because Sony plans to make it compatible with gaming PCs next week. You'll need to buy a separate $60 adapter to make that work, but it should open the device up to a much wider range of actually decent games, provided your PC can run them. The Quest 3 currently costs $500, so if you're looking to save some cash and mainly want a headset for VR gaming on PC, this should end up being an OK deal. We gave the PSVR2 a review score of 84 last year.