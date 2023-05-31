The PlayStation Plus monthly games for June include 'NBA 2K23'

Sony has the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for June. These are the three titles that folks on the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers can all claim and retain access to as long as they continue to subscribe. The headliner for June is . The most recent edition of the long-running series features the , in which you can play through 15 key moments from Michael Jordan’s legendary career.
Also in the lineup is Jurassic World Evolution 2, a construction and management sim in which you'll build your own Jurassic World theme park. Perhaps you'll have better luck at keeping the dinosaurs in their enclosures than the characters from the movies.
The third game PS Plus subscribers will able to snag next month is . It's an action-adventure set in the Edo period of Japan. You play as a young samurai who seeks revenge against those who attacked his village. I enjoyed Trek to Yomi quite a bit. It's more style than substance, but goodness is that style gorgeous — I've used a screenshot as my desktop background for the last year.
You can add these games to your library at no extra cost starting on June 6th. PS4 and PS5 versions of all three will be available. In the meantime, you still have a chance to claim May's games: , Chivalry 2 and Descenders.