The PlayStation Plus monthly games for June include 'NBA 2K23' 'Jurassic World Evolution 2' and 'Trek to Yomi' are the other titles you can claim next month.

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for June. These are the three titles that folks on the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers can all claim and retain access to as long as they continue to subscribe. The headliner for June is NBA 2K23 . The most recent edition of the long-running series features the return of the Jordan Challenge , in which you can play through 15 key moments from Michael Jordan’s legendary career.

Also in the lineup is Jurassic World Evolution 2, a construction and management sim in which you'll build your own Jurassic World theme park. Perhaps you'll have better luck at keeping the dinosaurs in their enclosures than the characters from the movies.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June are:



➕ NBA 2K23

➕ Jurassic World Evolution 2

➕ Trek to Yomi



Full details: https://t.co/kvzqaSJ9U4 pic.twitter.com/rjXUuFSLlv — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 31, 2023

The third game PS Plus subscribers will able to snag next month is Trek to Yomi . It's an Akira Kurosawa-inspired action-adventure set in the Edo period of Japan. You play as a young samurai who seeks revenge against those who attacked his village. I enjoyed Trek to Yomi quite a bit. It's more style than substance, but goodness is that style gorgeous — I've used a screenshot as my desktop background for the last year.