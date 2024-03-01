The PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle drops to $450, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The ASUS ROG Ally is $100 off and back down to $600 at Best Buy. That matches the lowest price we've seen for this top-end configuration with AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. The ROG Ally is the top Windows pick in our guide to the best handheld gaming systems, and we gave it a score of 82 in our review last July. The Steam Deck OLED is still a better choice for most people in search of a portable gaming PC, but the ROG Ally is physically smaller and can perform better with graphically demanding titles. Its 7-inch display also has a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, so it makes games consistently look smooth in motion. And because it runs on Windows, it works with any PC gaming client out of the box.

That said, this is a device for enthusiasts first and foremost. Navigating Windows on a handheld is frequently clunky, and you'll often need to tinker with settings to get your games running optimally. The ROG Ally's battery life is poor as well, typically lasting around two hours, if not less. That said, if you want a handheld to play big-budget games from stores beyond Steam, the Ally does more good than bad.