The second Final Fantasy XVI DLC, The Rising Tide, will arrive on April 18

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth dropped only a few weeks ago, but fans of the series won't have to wait long at all to play a new addition to another recent entry. The Rising Tide, the second paid expansion for Final Fantasy XVI , will arrive on April 18.

The release date was revealed at a PAX East panel, where it was announced that The Rising Tide will cost $20. However, if you haven't already picked up the previous paid DLC, Echoes of the Fallen , you can snap up both for $25 through a discounted expansion pass.

The Rising Tide will see Clive and his cohorts travel to the hidden land of Mysidia. They'll "uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people" as they look for the dominant of Leviathan, a long-lost Eikon of water. As with Echoes of the Fallen, the action takes place before the ending of the main game.

As the title and description suggest, you'll get to wield an array of water-based attacks, including a "sea-spitting serpent." The PlayStation Blog also teases that Clive will find another power on his journey. Meanwhile, the trailer shows off the battle with Leviathan, which takes place on the surface of a lake.

Those who beat The Rising Tide and the main game will gain access to a new endgame mode called Kairos Gate. You'll battle through 20 levels of increasing difficulty, taking down one wave of enemies after another. You can earn new materials and weapons for Clive through this mode.

On top of all that, Square Enix will release a free update for Final Fantasy XVI on April 18 that includes a string of quality-of-life upgrades. For one thing, you'll be able to instantly return to the NPC who gave you a quest with the Quick Complete option. A Skill Set feature will let you save up to five Feat and Ability loadouts. In a positive update for accessibility, you'll be able to remap the controls as you see fit.