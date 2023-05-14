The second generation Apple Pencil drops to a new low of $85 That's $44 off its usual price.

Apple’s second-generation Pencil stylus is one of the best accessories you can buy for an iPad Pro or iPad Air, but at $125, it’s not the most affordable purchase. So it’s worth noting when the stylus is on sale like it is right now at Amazon. At the moment, you can get the Apple Pencil for $85, or 34 percent off what it normally costs. The Pencil’s previous low price was $89, so this is a new all-time low for the accessory. The timing is perfect too since the iPad Air is also on sale this weekend.

The Apple Pencil is a must-have if you’re a visual artist, photographer or designer, but it’s also handy if you enjoy jotting down notes or journaling. You can customize the Pencil’s double-tap feature to suit your needs, and, with built-in pressure sensitivity, you can add as much or as little detail to an illustration as you want. Best of all, you charge the second-generation model by attaching it magnetically to your iPad, a big improvement from the goofy design of the previous model.

On that note, just keep in mind the 2022 iPad does not support the second-generation Apple Pencil. For older iPads, Apple has a handy compatibility list if you’re unsure if the second-generation Pencil will work with your tablet.

