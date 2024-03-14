The Steam spring sale is here to raid your wallet

It's that time of year once again. The Steam spring sale is now live. It's typically not as extensive as the summer and winter editions, and there's no Steam Deck discount this time, unfortunately, but there are still plenty of deals worth paying attention to.

Let's start with Baldur's Gate 3, which was the 2023 game of the year, according to The Game Awards and Steam itself. The RPG has dropped by 10 percent. A modest discount, but nothing to sniff at. Palworld, one of this year's biggest hits so far, is 10 percent off too. Another viral smash, Lethal Company, has dropped by 20 percent.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which only came out in late January, is already 20 percent off. A bundle of Cyberpunk 2077 and its well-regarded Phantom Liberty expansion is down by 43 percent while the base game is half off. Grand Theft Auto V has dropped by 63 percent for the 15 people out there who don't already own it, while you can save 40 percent on Mortal Kombat 1.

Starfield is a third off, and several other Bethesda games are on sale. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is down by 55 percent. Other notable games in the Steam sale include Diablo IV (50 percent off, but coming to Game Pass late this month), EA Sports FC 24 (80 percent off) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (67 percent off).

That's barely scratching the surface of the huge sale, which includes thousands of games. If there's something you've had on your wishlist for a while, it's worth taking a peek to see if there's a discount on it. The Steam spring sale runs until March 21.