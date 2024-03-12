The System Shock remake finally hits consoles on May 21
There’s an expanded ending and a new hacker protagonist, among other updates.
The wait is almost over. Nightdive Studios for the console version of its System Shock remake. It’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, .
The developer, alongside publisher Prime Matter, dropped a new trailer for the console release, showing off the stunning graphical update to the 1994 first-person shooter/RPG. Combat has also received a significant upgrade, as the mechanics of the genre weren’t quite refined when the game originally released, gulp, 30 years ago.
The PC version of the remake , with a , but this isn’t a simple re-release. Console players are getting some exclusive features to sweeten the pot. It’ll boast 4K visuals with 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There’s also a new ending that “upgrades the final confrontation” with series antagonist Shodan. The controls have been reworked to better suit console gamepads and there’s a new female hacker protagonist.
There’s also a little bit of something here for collectors. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are getting a physical release, though it’s a digital-only affair for PS4 and Xbox One players. There’s no pricing information yet, but the game costs $40 on PC.
This remake of the iconic shooter has been a long time coming. It was first announced as part of a successful Kickstarter campaign. Nightdive Studios is of System Shock 2.