The System Shock remake finally hits consoles on May 21

There’s an expanded ending and a new hacker protagonist, among other updates.

Lawrence Bonk
Contributing Reporter
·1 min read

The wait is almost over. Nightdive Studios just announced a May 21 release date for the console version of its System Shock remake. It’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, after arriving for PCs last year.

The developer, alongside publisher Prime Matter, dropped a new trailer for the console release, showing off the stunning graphical update to the 1994 first-person shooter/RPG. Combat has also received a significant upgrade, as the mechanics of the genre weren’t quite refined when the game originally released, gulp, 30 years ago.

The PC version of the remake has been well-received, with a positive review score on Metacritic, but this isn’t a simple re-release. Console players are getting some exclusive features to sweeten the pot. It’ll boast 4K visuals with 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There’s also a new ending that “upgrades the final confrontation” with series antagonist Shodan. The controls have been reworked to better suit console gamepads and there’s a new female hacker protagonist.

An image showing the game in action with someone laying dead on the ground.
Prime Matter

There’s also a little bit of something here for collectors. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are getting a physical release, though it’s a digital-only affair for PS4 and Xbox One players. There’s no pricing information yet, but the game costs $40 on PC.

This remake of the iconic shooter has been a long time coming. It was first announced all the way back in 2016 as part of a successful Kickstarter campaign. Nightdive Studios is also working on an enhanced port of System Shock 2.