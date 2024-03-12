The System Shock remake finally hits consoles on May 21

The wait is almost over. Nightdive Studios just announced a May 21 release date for the console version of its System Shock remake. It’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, after arriving for PCs last year .

The developer, alongside publisher Prime Matter, dropped a new trailer for the console release, showing off the stunning graphical update to the 1994 first-person shooter/RPG. Combat has also received a significant upgrade, as the mechanics of the genre weren’t quite refined when the game originally released, gulp, 30 years ago.

The PC version of the remake has been well-received , with a positive review score on Metacritic , but this isn’t a simple re-release. Console players are getting some exclusive features to sweeten the pot. It’ll boast 4K visuals with 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There’s also a new ending that “upgrades the final confrontation” with series antagonist Shodan. The controls have been reworked to better suit console gamepads and there’s a new female hacker protagonist.

Prime Matter

There’s also a little bit of something here for collectors. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are getting a physical release, though it’s a digital-only affair for PS4 and Xbox One players. There’s no pricing information yet, but the game costs $40 on PC.