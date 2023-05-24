‘The Talos Principle 2’ brings mind-bending puzzles to a new generation

Sony revealed The Talos Principle 2 at its PlayStation Games Showcase today. The sequel to the 2015 first-person puzzler promises a greatly expanded scope with “more mind-bending puzzles to solve, more surreal environments to explore, more secrets to uncover, a deeper story to lose yourself in, and bigger questions to boggle your brain.” Developer Croteam describes the sequel as simultaneously familiar and fresh.

The game takes place “in an era where humanity as we know it has long gone extinct, but our culture lives on in a world inhabited by robots made in our image.” As you investigate a mysterious structure, the game will challenge you not only with puzzles, but also “questions about the nature of the cosmos, faith versus reason, and the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes.” It appears the team hasn’t pulled back one bit from the philosophical depths plumbed in its predecessor.

As for gameplay, Croteam says the sequel will add gravity manipulation and mind transference as new mechanics. The developer also teases that it’s holding other new gameplay elements up its sleeve, including optional Gold puzzles that will “melt your brain.” Additionally, it says you’ll be “directly involved in its complex, character-driven story,” while teasing multiple endings defined by player choice. “The Talos Principle 2’s narrative is itself a puzzle to be solved, and any player who dedicates themselves to digging up its deepest, darkest secrets will have their inquisitiveness rewarded,” the developer wrote wrote.

“The Talos Principle 2 is a giant leap forward for the series — particularly the world design,” Croteam wrote. “These are the biggest, strangest, and most beautiful environments Croteam has ever made, taking full advantage of the latest in graphics tech. You’ll visit several all-new locations including a city on the brink of a paradigm shift and the varied landscapes of an island that holds the keys to the future.”

The game will launch on PlayStation 5 “later this year.”