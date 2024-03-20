The Tineco Pure One S15 cordless vacuum is on sale for $324 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has slashed prices on some of our favorite cordless vacuums from Tineco. The sale’s headliner is the Tineco Pure One S15, Engadget’s runner-up pick for the best cordless vacuum. Usually $500, the Tineco Pure One S15’s sale price is $349, but the Amazon product page includes a $25 off coupon, bringing it down to $324 — so make sure you click that box before checking out.

When we tested cordless vacuums, the Tineco Pure One S15 was only slightly less powerful than the $750 Dyson V15 Detect, making its sale price a terrific value. Tineco’s stick vac includes some nifty smart tech, including a single-button startup, WiFi and app connectivity (displaying battery level, filter status and a cleaning log) and a sensor that detects dirt levels, automatically adjusting its suction. Its filter even attaches magnetically, which is a nice touch. The S15 also has an LED display with a ring that changes color from red to blue when you’ve picked up all the dirt in each spot.

The vacuum includes several attachments: a mini brush to transform it into a hand vac, a 2-in-1 dusting brush and a crevice tool (handy for couch cushions and other hard-to-reach spots). Its built-in brush is designed to avoid pet hair tangles, trapping them without wrapping.

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget

If you want to keep your budget below $250, Engadget’s budget cordless vac pick — the Tineco Pure S11 — is on sale for a record low of $244 (typically $300). It’s a bit clunkier than Tineco’s higher-end models but still relatively lightweight. It also includes the iLoop smart sensor to detect dirt levels, and it has solid suction power (although noticeably less than the S15).

Moving in the opposite direction, if you’re willing to pay more for extra quality and convenience, Tineco’s high-end Pure One Station FurFree is also available for a record low: $599 (down from $799). It includes the company’s strong suction power and debris sensor but adds a self-emptying dock that holds 60 days of dirt while cleaning and charging the stick vac. The Pure One Station FurFree has a 60-minute runtime, more than enough for most people’s homes, and it has bonus attachments that turn it into a pet-grooming tool.

