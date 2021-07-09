'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ anime debuts on Netflix in August

The prequel film will tell the story of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir.
Fans of the Witcher won’t have to until the end of the year to see something new from the franchise. At Witchercon, Netflix announced it will debut Nightmare of the Wolf on August 23rd. The company first announced the animated prequel movie at the start of last year and shared today it will focus on Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir. Korean animation house Studio Mir, best known for its work on The Legend of Korra, worked on the project, as did The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

The film should give fans of The Witcher something to enjoy while they wait for Netflix to release season two of The Witcher. Following multiple delays, the new season of the live-action series is slated to hit the streaming service on December 17th.

