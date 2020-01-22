A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

Netflix clearly knows its adaptation of The Witcher is a hot property (shifting metrics aside), and it's determined to milk that success for all it's worth. The service has confirmed rumors that it's working on an anime movie offshoot, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It's not saying much about the plot besides talk of a "new threat facing the Continent," but fans may like the talent attached to the project. The Witcher series' Beau DeMayo and Lauren Hissrich are involved, and Legend of Korra's Studio Mir is producing the title.