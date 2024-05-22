There’s a new Vision show coming to Disney+ with Paul Bettany
It’s being created by Terry Matales, who previously helmed Star Trek: Picard and 12 Monkeys.
Disney+ has greenlit a standalone show for Marvel’s Vision, . Paul Bettany will return to portray everyone’s favorite android/synthezoid and reporting indicates that the story will pick up . We have a long time to wait, however, as it won’t air on the streaming platform until 2026.
This tracks with Disney CEO Bob Iger’s recent announcement that it would start being much more picky . The current plan is to reduce the number of shows from four per year to two.
As for Vision, it’s not being helmed by Jacqueline Schaeffer, who created WandaVision. Showrunning duties fall to Terry Matalas. He created the criminally underrated 12 Monkeys TV show and acted as showrunner for the final season of Star Trek: Picard, than those early seasons. Schaeffer was working on an earlier version of the concept before moving to the .
While the presence of Matalas may be good news for Marvel fans, it’s bad news for Star Trek fans. Ever since the , fans have been pushing Paramount to greenlight a show they have been calling “Star Trek Legacy” with Matalas at the helm. This would be a continuation that follows the events of Picard season three, spotlighting Star Trek: Voyager’s Seven of Nine and other returning characters from the 1990s era of the franchise. Now that Matalas has been snatched up by Marvel, this is unlikely to happen. Between that and the , it looks like 90s Trek is just about over and done with.