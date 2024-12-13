There's still time at Walmart to get last minute tech gifts from Apple, Sony and more

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Christmas Eve is just days away, which means your shopping opportunities are dwindling — especially for shipping. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered: If you're within driving distance of a local Walmart, you can opt for "Pickup" or "Delivery" (the latter being delivery from a local store, versus shipping from a remote warehouse). Both options will present you with specific time windows anywhere from tomorrow to just a few hours in the future — and unlike wandering the aisles at the last minute, reserving online guarantees that your gift choice will be held for you.

And your options on the electronics front are still bountiful. If your stocking stuffer budget is under $25, you can still grab a hot video game title or maybe a streaming media player. Have a bit more to spend? Find items like a great pair of noise-canceling headphones for under $250, and everything from blenders to coffee makers to soundbars for under $100. Our latest update of this list even found some last-minute price drops, with Bose headphones and Sonos soundbars now costing significantly less than they did earlier in the month. Bottom line: there are options to fit every price point and for every person on your list.

Before we delve into items by price, here's a selection of gift recommendations pulled from Engadget's list of top products.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 aren't just the most advanced earbuds from the company thus far, they can even function as hearing aids via a clinical-grade feature and scientifically validated hearing test. Even if you just want a great pair of buds without leveraging those features, however, they're a solid choice for iPhone users. You get a comfortable fit, top-notch noise cancellation with awareness mode and a rugged design that withstands dust, sweat and water (yes, that goes for the MagSafe charging case, too).

Meta Quest 3S (128GB)

A virtual reality headset isn't just for gamers. There's so much else you can enjoy with one, like interactive fitness, video entertainment, and incredible virtual experiences. This new-for-2024 model, which our Engadget reviewer says has "the potential to be one of the most significant VR products Meta has made yet," comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial to the Meta Quest+ service, so you can start enjoying everything mixed reality has to offer right out of the box. And the "mixed" reality is key here: You can overlay digital objects atop your room thanks to the passthrough cameras built into the headset. Watch a YouTube video, live concert, or play a game while keeping real life in view. More powerful, faster and smoother than the previous generation headset, there are thousands of experiences to explore. Our reviewer says this affordable headset is fast and comfortable and calls the included controllers "excellent."

Apple iPad (10th generation)

Apple's entry-level iPad can't handle the latest and greatest Apple Intelligence features, but it's great for nearly everything else, with a full slate of apps, a nearly 11-inch screen and compatibility with the Apple Pencil, if you have budding artists in the house. It's just a bit above its Black Friday price, but still far less than you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console

The 2024 holiday season is the best time to buy a PS5, thanks to it recently hitting at all-time low price. The PS5 is available with or without Fortnite bundled at no extra charge. Buying for someone who's coming from the PS4 and has a ton of game discs or Blu-rays, too? Get the model with the built-in optical drive instead. Either way, you get the same 1TB storage, top-notch graphics, fast processing, stunning images and more. And the PS5 gives you access to a handful of Sony-only exclusives like Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War — none of which you can play on Xbox or Nintendo.

Apple Watch Series 10 Smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest smartwatch from Apple and the first to significantly change the exterior look, with a thinner design with more screen real estate for notifications, navigation and more. Battery life is the same, but the charging speed has been improved versus previous models, with 80 percent battery capacity available in just 30 minutes. Plus, you get all the goodies that come with watchOS 11, like Vitals, Sleep Apnea detection, Training Load and more. It's totally worth the upgrade.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.)

Apple AirTag

This handy, button-shaped tracker for iPhone owners connects to the Find My app to keep track of whatever item it's attached to. Clip it onto keys (key ring sold separately), slide it into a purse, even your child's backpack, checked luggage or under a bicycle seat. The network of Apple iPhone users help track its location virtually anywhere while Precision Finding helps you to find an item nearby, like your keys wedged between the couch cushions. Set the tag to send a notification if you leave it (and your precious item it's with) behind. You'll never forget your wallet at the office or leave without your gym bag again. Engadget names the AirTag on our list of the best Bluetooth trackers, calling its ability to locate a lost item in the city "almost eerie."

Logitech Compact Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz with USB Unifying Receiver, Optical Tracking, Blue

Available in four colors, this adorably cute yet functional mouse is the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your list who uses a computer. So that literally means anyone. It's a 2.4GHz mouse that comes with a USB receiver so it works with virtually any computer that has a standard USB port. (Only have USB-C? Make sure you have an adapter.) It offers precise scrolling, has an ergonomic shape so it's comfortable to hold, and runs for up to 18 months per charge. It's the perfect mouse to take with you and use wherever you need it, from the office to school and at home. With a fab 4.6-star rating from happy Walmart customers, one 74-old-year, self-professed non-tech-savvy shopper says they found it "so easy" to set up. Keep in mind that many suggest it's best for people with smaller hands.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)

With the current discount, this video game will easily meet your Secret Santa budget, and you'll even have a little leftover to add a box of chocolates. This PS5 exclusive (make sure the recipient has the version of the Sony console that accepts physical discs) centers around the story of the young Miles Morales as he trains with his mentor Peter Parker to become a Spider-Man. With newfound powers, it's up to Miles to save the Big Apple from evil villains. Any PS5 owner who loves the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or the Spider-verse movies will welcome giving this game a go. Back when this game originally launched for PS5, our Engadget reviewer described playing it as being like an "oil slick slathered in tanning lotion and riding a slab of butter down a metal slide on a summer day." In other words, it's ultra-smooth with seamless gameplay from scene to scene, battle to death and back again. It's a "must-play title for PS5 owners," she enthuses.

Arlo Essential 2nd Gen Indoor Camera HD

Looking for a security camera to use in the home, perhaps to keep an eye on pets while you're away or add to the nursery or playroom? This one is designed for indoor use, and gives you full HD footage of the room or space, with a privacy shutter to cover the lens when you don't need it. It's a Wi-Fi camera with a single cord for power, so it can live anywhere in the vicinity of an electrical outlet without the need for recharging. Get app notifications when motion is detected, hear and speak to your baby or pet to soothe them or get the peace of mind to know when your latchkey teen has returned home. There's even night vision so you can see what's going on in the dark, too. While a paid subscription adds features like 30-day cloud storage and people or package detection, it's still a useful camera without it. "This system has never failed me," writes one happy Walmart shopper. And at under $20 during the Cyber Monday sale, you can buy a bunch of them.

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player

Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $18 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi. Soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. This Walmart-exclusive model delivers 4K and HDR picture quality, and it makes a terrific gift as well.

Tech gifts for $50 and under

For less than the price of a night at the movies, you can score plenty of great tech gifts.

JBL Go 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Personifying the concept of little package, big sound, this tiny, new-for-2024 JBL speaker might be barely the size of a deck of cards, but it packs a big audio punch thanks to JBL's signature booming bass performance. Available in street fashion-inspired colors that Gen-Zers (and Alphas!) will love, they'll also appreciate the up to seven hours of playtime and two more with Playtime Boost. Since it's water- and dust-resistant, clip it to your belt for a bike ride or bring it to the party for poolside tunes. Grab two and pair them for stereo sound, controlling them from the handy JBL Portable app. "For such a compact size," writes one happy Walmart shopper, "the sound quality is surprisingly powerful." If you have any doubts about JBL's reputation in audio at any size, our list of the best portable Bluetooth speakers includes multiple JBL models.

Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes are game changers for oral health, and this one is suitable for both adults and older kids who aren't getting the all-clear from the dentist at every visit. Fend off plaque and resulting cavities and get a fresh smile with this toothbrush from one of the most popular and recognized brands. You'll love the pressure sensor that advises if you're pressing too hard (gentle strokes, guys) and the quadrant timer for spending the required 30 seconds per side for a two-minute journey to sparkling clean teeth. Engadget named the more powerful step-up Oral-B iO Series 7 as the best overall electric toothbrush, but if you don't need all those extra modes and app connectivity for visual guides, this is a good starter.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku is praised for having one of the most intuitive smart TV interfaces, if not the most intuitive. This streaming stick is the perfect gift for the person who doesn't understand how to use their smart TV or doesn't even have one yet. Pop it into the TV's HDMI port and unlock access to their favorite streaming services with an interface that even grandma will understand how to use. There's a reason the team at Engadget names this among the best streaming devices: it provides access to tons of free channels and live TV as well, including Roku Originals. Our reviewer loves how easy it is to just push a button on the voice remote, say the name of a show, and voila! It's there! Even say "police shows" or "Kathy Bates" and up comes relevant results. It's a simple and affordable option for everyone from your college kid at the dorm to grandma who still hasn't figured out how to work their TV remote.

Tech gifts for $100 and under

A C-note buys some great gifts in the technology and kitchen space, with options including familiar brands like Keurig, Ninja, Roku and Samsung.

Keurig K-Duo

There are Keurig single-serve coffee machines that use K-cup pods and others that use carafes for pots of java. Did you know Keurig has a machine that can do both? Brew 8, 10, or 12-ounce single cups using a compatible K-Cup pod in the flavor and strength you desire. When guests are over or you're burning the midnight oil working on a report, use the carafe to make an 8, 10, or 12-cup pot from coffee grounds. Come summer, brew over ice for a refreshing iced latte. It's like two brewers in one, compact package that you'll be using more than you think. Happy Walmart buyers single out the generous water tank capacity and quick operation as two of their overall favorite features. "This Keurig option solves all the varied tastes of our family and friends," enthuses one satisfied Walmart shopper.

Roku Streambar SE 2-in-1 TV Soundbar

It's a Roku streaming stick or media player and soundbar in one. Set this sleek speaker up below your TV and it provides access to fav streaming services on the big screen along with enhanced sound through its premium speakers. What people love about Roku products in general is that they're easy to use and set up, and this one is no exception with everything operable from the single remote or Roku app. Pair headphones to listen privately so you don't disturb the kids or your spouse or roommate who has an early meeting. We haven't reviewed this one, but we have reviewed its more powerful big sister, the Roku Streambar. The verdict? Our reviewer says she had everything up and running in five minutes and was impressed by the compact size and big sound.

Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender

Whether you're into smoothies, morning protein shakes or you're on the cottage cheese recipe kick, this high-speed, powerful blender is the only small kitchen appliance you'll need. It can handle heavy loads, from frozen fruits and veggies to nuts, seeds, and ice, blending up a thick concoction for your smoothie bowl, homemade dip, or nut butter in a jiffy. It has three presets for one-button operation (extractions, frozen drinks, and bowls) and even a nutrient extraction cup for getting all the vitamins and nutrients from your produce. Blend right into the included 18 ounce to-go cup with lid and head out the door as you sip so you aren't running late (again).

SENNHEISER HD 450BT wireless headphones

There are a handful of brands known for making the best headphones, and Sennheiser is one of them. These around-ear noise-canceling 'phones will please the frequent traveler, commuter, gamer or work-from-homer who wants to slink into whatever they're listening to, or just some quiet, and cancel out the world around them. But they'll love that they can still maintain some awareness to hear the baby crying or PA announcement on the train. As wireless headphones, these run for an unbelievable up to 30 hours per charge. There's a convenient button to call up your virtual assistant, too, maybe to order a pizza or find out what's next on your calendar. One customer praises the light and sturdy design and "very good isolation from surrounding sounds, both in normal and ANC mode." "I would recommend these to customers everywhere," adds another.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB)

Anyone who knows the horror of losing important photos, videos and other unretrievable files knows the importance of backups. And while cloud services are a good start, having a quick and easy local solution — a backup to the backup — is the ideal "belt and suspenders" solution. Enter Samsung's T7 SSD drive. It's got a whopping 1TB of space (double and quadruple sized models are also available), ultrafast USB 3.2 connection speeds (with backwards compatibility with the older USB 2.0 standard) and optional password protection with encryption to keep your data safe and secure. Oh, and it's about the size of three credit cards stacked together. Compatible with PC, Mac, and Android, it's ultra-portable so you can take it with you as needed. Hundreds of happy Walmart customers find this drive to be a lifesaver, with one noting that it's super easy to transfer content from their phone or other device and "have all my files/photos in the palm of my hand." "Great drive," adds another, "very small, and can actually fit in my pocket."

Kodak 10.1-inch Digital Photo Frame

Looking for the perfect gift for the grandparents? Instead of displaying a single, boring static image in a frame, display a rotating slideshow of digital pics that you can change and add to on the fly. Pre-load the frame with images so it's ready to go and use the dedicated e-mail address to remotely add photos at any time. The 16GB capacity can hold more than 10,000 images and you can even add an SD card or USB stick to store more content, like videos. Buyers love how easy it is to set up, the high-quality frame, and, most importantly, the ability to relive so many moments of joy.

Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The first new Beats model since 2022, this adorable Beats wireless speaker supports offers double the battery life from before, now up to 24 hours per charge. Use it on the go, from at the beach to in the backyard, even in the pool since it can be submerged for up to 30 minutes. Audiophiles will appreciate the support for lossless audio (via a wired connection), too. And despite the fact that Beats is an Apple-owned brand, this speaker words equally well with Android phones as well. Our Engadget reviewer says you get more robust bass with less distortion and lower frequency range, so go ahead and crank it up to get the party started. With support for stereo mode, grab two for even more enveloping sound.

At this price point, there's plenty to choose from.

Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player for PS5

One caveat to start: This item is only applicable to someone who owns a PS5 and also has excellent Wi-Fi. But if those two boxes are checked, it's a great way to one-up their PlayStation experience. The Portal lets you play from the comfort of the couch, even in bed, without the need for a TV using the small, 5.91-inch screen with side controllers instead. Anything you have installed on your PS5, you can play on this unit, too. While one customer notes that you can already use your phone for remote play, they add that it feels "clunky and odd" whereas using the portal "feels like using a PS5." Another pleased Walmart customer says he loves that he can "play my PS5 while my wife is watching TV," and enthuses that the "quality is excellent." And with the recent announcement that Sony is adding cloud gaming support to the Portal, it looks to be getting even better in the future.

Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station

Yahoo Tech, our sister publication, named this the best portable power station for novices, and it's easy to see why. The 2024 model edition comes with a simple, printed instruction guide complete with diagrams to walk you through features and how to use it. There are no QR codes nor websites you need to visit to figure out the steps. Shaped like a little lunchbox complete with folding handle, there's nothing especially remarkable about this gizmo, says Yahoo's reviewer. But that's also precisely the point. It just works, doing what it's supposed to do: provide back-up power in the event of an emergency or while you're on the road, in the RV, or at the campsite. Simple, reliable, and powerful are the best words to describe this power station, which should be in every home as a "just in case."

Brother HL-L2465DW Wireless Compact Laser Printer

Ideal for the small or home office, this wireless laser printer not only prints, it also scans and copies all in one package. Print from virtually anywhere and from various devices, from your laptop to even your phone, an ultra-convenient feature for busy students and remote workers. The tray holds up to 250 sheets, including letter, legal, executive and smaller sizes. Save money and the environment using this Energy Star compliant printer and leveraging features like Toner Save Mode and automatic duplex printing. And unlike inkjet printers, the toner here will last for years, not months. Several happy Walmart buyers praise how easy it is to set up. "These are the best home printers, easy to use, and reliable," says one happy Walmart shopper.

This is where laptops and giant-screen TVs become a reality.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Compact Smart Sound Bar

The latest version of this soundbar includes Dolby Atmos support and faster processing. And if your TV has an eARC port (most newer ones do), you can control the volume on it using your TV's remote. Beyond that, you can play music, podcasts and more via a Bluetooth connection to a mobile device and the Sonos app as well. Working seamlessly within the Sonos ecosystem, it's the perfect addition if you already have other Sonos speakers. If you don't, it's a great entry before expanding with more (and you probably will). Our Engadget reviewer says the way Sonos handles getting height channels without adding more speakers "worked surprisingly well, providing a large soundstage for movies." Listening to the same scenes he used for testing the first-gen bar, he found that it sounds richer and more enveloping. With Alexa built in for effortless voice controls, this compact, entry soundbar is perfect for families that want better audio than what comes built into the TV, and it's so easy to set up, too.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Bose is one of the best brands when it comes to noise-canceling headphones, a must for travelers who want to block out surrounding noises, like the hum of an airplane engine. These are designed to customize the sound to your ears and include an Aware Mode when you want to let in some sounds, like a flight attendant or barista talking to you. They last for up to 24 hours per charge, so they'll outlast even many trans-Pacific flights without issue. Our Engadget reviewer calls Bose's take on spatial audio the "marquee feature" and says audio is "considerably warmer and clearer with more bass" even without activating this feature. For frequent travelers, especially, these 'phones will be a staple item in their carry-on.

Samsung 65-inch Class DU6900 UHD 4K Smart TV

Explore lifelike pictures when watching TV shows, movies or even flipping through your personal vacation photo library on this gorgeous TV. An ideal size for the centerpiece TV of your home, this Samsung delivers a gorgeous 4K image and 3D surround sound from built-in speakers, too. Even better? Here you're getting the 65-inch version for the same price that Amazon is selling a mere 50-inch of the same model.

Microsoft Xbox Series X (1TB Digital Edition)

Want to see a gamer smile from ear-to-ear? The Xbox Series X is the top-line model with a massive 1TB hard drive for storing all their digital games and other content. Enjoy titles like Diablo IV, Forza Motorsport, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 like never before thanks to the detailed 4K picture quality and ultra-fast load and response times. Our Engadget reviewer calls it a "4K beast" and says the "leap from 30 fps performance on older consoles to 60 fps is a night and day difference," resulting in smoother gameplay with quicker response times to your inputs. Shipping with an Xbox Wireless controller and all the cables and batteries necessary to get going immediately, just add a game or two, or the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and you're in gaming heaven. "Fantastic device," says one happy Walmart customer. "Loads fast as heck and the quick resume feature is a godsend as someone who can't settle on just one game." Just note: if you're looking for compatibility with game and movie discs, you'll need to spend up for the version of this model that includes an optical drive.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-Inch Touch Windows Laptop

$450.00 $799.99