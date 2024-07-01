There's still time to get half off one year of Paramount+ with Showtime

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Between price increases and Netflix cutting people off their neighbor's sister's dog sitter's account, affording streaming accounts has become a lot harder. So, we're thrilled that Paramount+ with Showtime annual subscriptions are still available for half off. The yearly cost is $60, down from $120 — as long as you pay the entire sum up front.

Paramount+, formerly CBS All Access, is a great streamer for Star Trek and sports fans — among a few others. It offers originals like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, while being a hub for watching soccer. The streamer has aired NWSL soccer matches and the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Showtime is home to a huge range of television shows that cater to just about every taste. The streamer offers its customers massive hits like Yellowjackets, Billions and Dexter. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for half off until July 14. If you opt for the deal, remember to set a calendar reminder for a year from now or you're going to get a frustrating bill when it doubles.

