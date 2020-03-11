Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League soccer moves to CBS All Access next month

It was scheduled to transition from Turner to CBS All Access in 2021.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
15m ago
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Koke of Atletico in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Michael Regan - UEFA via Getty Images

Fans of European football will soon be able to stream matches in the US through CBS All Access and CBS Sports. Beginning in August, the two platforms will be the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League through 2024, thanks to a deal between ViacomCBS and UEFA.

Until now, Turner streamed the UEFA Champions League. It was supposed to continue streaming matches until 2021, when they would transition to CBS All Access. Now, CBS All Access will snag the remainder of the 2019-2020 season (when it resumes) and all of the 2020-2021 season. In other words, Turner won’t even get to finish this season.

Turner’s B/R Live pass costs $9.99 per month. CBS All Access starts at $5.99 per month with commercials, so if fans are willing to sit through ads, they may even be able to save a bit of money. Without commercials, CBS All Access costs $9.99 per month.

CBS All Access plans to deliver more than 300 UEFA matches each season, and select matches will be available on CBS proper and CBS Sports.

“Using a multi-platform approach across our broadcast, cable and digital assets, this partnership will leverage the power of ViacomCBS and CBS Sports to elevate and grow UEFA’s reach in the United States,” said Sean McManus, CBS Sports chairman.

