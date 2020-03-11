UEFA Champions League soccer moves to CBS All Access next month

Fans of European football will soon be able to stream matches in the US through CBS All Access and CBS Sports. Beginning in August, the two platforms will be the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League through 2024, thanks to a deal between ViacomCBS and UEFA.

Until now, Turner streamed the UEFA Champions League. It was supposed to continue streaming matches until 2021, when they would transition to CBS All Access. Now, CBS All Access will snag the remainder of the 2019-2020 season (when it resumes) and all of the 2020-2021 season. In other words, Turner won’t even get to finish this season.