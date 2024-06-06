This Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand has never been cheaper

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe charging stand is on sale at Amazon for $113 . This matches a record low price for the charging accessory and is 25 percent off. That’s still a large chunk of change for a charger, so let’s take a look at what you actually get

First of all, this model comes with everything you need to get started. It ships with the stand itself, a power cable and a 30W charging brick. Some versions of this accessory don’t come with the cable or brick, requiring a separate purchase. It’s also MagSafe compatible and has spots to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time.

The device folds down to a compact cube when it’s not being used and is designed so that the iPhone’s viewing angle can be adjusted while charging, which allows for both landscape or portrait mode. Once folded, it’s easy to just pop this thing in a pocket or bag so you can have access to 15W high-speed charging on the go.

It’s tough to fully recommend any charger that’s above $100, especially when there’s an endless array of cheap-as-dirt devices out there. However, I’ve tried a good baker’s dozen of those off-brand chargers and, as they say, “you get what you pay for.” Anker makes good stuff and its gadgets are regularly featured in our lists of the best chargers and power banks . If you’re sick of constantly replacing $20 chargers, this might be a good time to splurge.

