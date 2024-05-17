Advertisement
This Anker Nano 10K power bank is on sale for just $32

It has a USB-C cable built-in, so you don’t have to bring your own.

lawrence bonk
Contributing Reporter
Anker

This Anker Nano 10K power bank is on sale for $32 via Amazon. That’s a discount of 20 percent on one of our most recommended chargers. Anker makes good stuff and its products are all over our list of the best power banks.

One of the nifty features of this particular power bank is that it has a USB-C cable built right into the unit, so you won’t ever have to curse yourself when forgetting to bring along an extra. There’s also a handy display that shows the current charging status, which is always a nice add-on.

This thing is called Nano for a reason. It’s tiny, at four inches tall, making it easy to throw in a bag and forget about it until needed. The 10,000mAh capacity is enough to supply around two full charges to a modern smartphone, though results may vary depending on the make and model of your phone.

To that end, this is a USB-C charger, so it’s only useful for the latest Apple iPhone 15 line of smartphones, though it’s good for Android handsets going back years. It’ll be future proof for Apple products, however, as forthcoming iPhones will all be equipped with USB-C ports. The only downside? The battery itself doesn’t provide the fastest charge in the world, but it gets the job done.

