This Anker Nano 10K power bank is on sale for just $32

This Anker Nano 10K power bank is on sale for $32 via Amazon . That’s a discount of 20 percent on one of our most recommended chargers . Anker makes good stuff and its products are all over our list of the best power banks .

One of the nifty features of this particular power bank is that it has a USB-C cable built right into the unit, so you won’t ever have to curse yourself when forgetting to bring along an extra. There’s also a handy display that shows the current charging status, which is always a nice add-on.

This thing is called Nano for a reason. It’s tiny, at four inches tall, making it easy to throw in a bag and forget about it until needed. The 10,000mAh capacity is enough to supply around two full charges to a modern smartphone, though results may vary depending on the make and model of your phone.

To that end, this is a USB-C charger, so it’s only useful for the latest Apple iPhone 15 line of smartphones , though it’s good for Android handsets going back years. It’ll be future proof for Apple products, however, as forthcoming iPhones will all be equipped with USB-C ports. The only downside? The battery itself doesn’t provide the fastest charge in the world, but it gets the job done.

