Joe Biden's presidential transition launches with BuildBackBetter.gov

Election Day was almost three weeks ago, but despite media projections and state-certified results marking a Joe Biden win in the race for president, the government had not yet started the transition process. Earlier today, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter to Biden that the official process has been approved — a decision she said she came to independently, just minutes before Donald Trump tweeted that actually he gave his recommendation.

While the Trump administration insists it has not conceded its loss in the election, that decision gives the Biden campaign access to federal funding to make the transition happen ahead of the inauguration in January, which includes access to official .gov domains. Just as the Trump campaign launched GreatAgain.gov in November 2016, the Biden-Harris administration has launched a site at BuildBackBetter.gov, complete with policy information, cabinet selections and, of course, a pitch for donations.