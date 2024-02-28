This is what the Nothing Phone 2(a) looks like

Nothing's drip feed of specs and line drawings gets us to this point. At MWC 2024, the company finally revealed its next phone in the flesh during its MWC soiree. Sadly, it was in a glass box — which seems to be the not-great trend of this year's Mobile World Congress.

But, for a phone seemingly pitched as its cheapest device yet, it looks good. Cool, even. The Nothing design DNA is fully there, with an admittedly scaled-back version of its light-up Glyphs on the rear. The phone will seemingly mark the return of a centralized camera unit, gasp! What's next, a headphone socket?

Nothing

Journalists attending the event managed to capture every angle of the new phone, rumored to ring in cheaper than the Nothing Phone 2, which launched at a reasonable $599. (The original Phone 1 cost $299 in the US under a "Beta Membership" program.) Earlier rumors peg the European price around €400 ($430), with savings from using a cheaper MediaTek processor.

Courtesy of Tom's Guide, a perceptible bezel around the display is possibly the biggest sign of a cheaper Nothing device. Still, without handling the Phone 2(a) in person, we'll reserve judgment. The phone goes on sale March 5.

